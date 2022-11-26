Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students ruled out a possible connection to a similar stabbing a year before.

Moscow Police issued a statement on Friday that the August 2021 fatal stabbing of Travis Juettern, 26, in Salem, Oregon, is not believed to be linked to the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

“There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon,” the statement read.

“While these cases share similarities ... there does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related.”

This week, similarities were drawn between the knife attack on Juetten and his wife, who survived the violence, and the 13 November quadruple murders that took place at the victims’ off-campus rental home located 400 miles away in Moscow.

Juetten’s mother had previously told The Independent that finding out who killed her son Travis Juetten in a brutal stabbing attack in his home in Silverton, Oregon – and also catching the killer of the slain students in Idaho – would be “the best Christmas present ever”.

“I want answers for all five of them,” Ms Juetten said of the victims.

“If law enforcement can work together and solve both cases that would be the best Christmas present ever.”

Juetten and his wife Jamilyn Juetten, 24, were woken at around 3am on 13 August 2021 when a mystery attacker entered their bedroom and stabbed them both multiple times.

Similar to the Moscow murders, other people who were home at the time of the Juettens were left unharmed. A Friend was sleeping in another room as they were going to cat-sit for the couple the next day.

The friend was woken by the commotion and is believed to have scared off the attacker, before calling 911, reported KOIN6.

This is a developing story ... Check again for updates.