Ten people have been charged months after a “Patriot March” in San Diego saw anti-fascists allegedly attack followers of Donald Trump.

San Diego prosecutors announced the charges on Monday for disturbances at the “Patriot March” in January 2021, and, according to a report, were arrested in California last week.

The 10 defendants, all of whom allegedly identified as anti-fascists or “Antifa”, were accused of assaulting the Trump followers.

That came after the 10 allegedly “liked” a social media post that called for a counterprotest against the pro-Trump rally, which was set for 9 January.

The rally was held two months after the US presidential election in 2020 and was spurred on by the former US president’s baseless allegations of electoral fraud.

It also occurred a week before his “Stop the Steal” march on Washington DC – the same day that many alleged Trump supporters stormed Congress.

San Diego prosecutors reportedly said liking the social media page had been a sign of intent to take so-called “direct action” as a result of their anti-fascists beliefs.

In doing so, a rare charge of conspiracy to commit a riot was filed against the defendants, who ranged from 21 to 31 years old.

Prosecutors also accused them of using sticks, pepper spray, and small flag poles to attack participants of the “Patriot March”.

As the The San Diego Tribune reported, it comes despite “Antifa” being a decentralised movement with no real leadership or organisational structure, aside from its anti-fascist beliefs.

The former US president raged against “Antifa” during last summer’s protests against police brutality and systemic racism, despite there being no proof the movement’s members caused damage to public and private property.

At least two of the defendants pleaded not guilty on Monday, NBC News San Diego reported.