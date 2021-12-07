Kyle Rittenhouse blasts ‘piece of s***’ trial prosecutor and says he wants to be a lawyer

Teenager surprised conservative show hosts with law school ambitions

Gino Spocchia
Tuesday 07 December 2021 19:10
Comments
Kyle Rittenhouse says he wants to be a lawyer

Kyle Rittenhouse has said he wants to become a lawyer following his trial and acquittal by a Wisconsin jury.

The Illinois teenager said in an interview with right-wing news website BlazeTV on Monday night that he wanted to become a lawyer following his trial.

“I want to be a lawyer. I want to go to law school,” the 18-year-old told hosts Elijah Schaffer and Sydney Watson, who appeared surprised.

Mr Rittenhouse, asked if he wanted to became a lawyer because of his trial, said that was what inspired him to become a lawyer.

Recommended

“Towards the end of [the] trial I’m like, ‘I want to go against corrupt piece of s*** prosecutors like Thomas Binger’,” the teenager told BlazeTV.

He continued: “And put them in their place and make sure they never practise law again”.

“I just love that”, Ms Watson said. The remarks were a reference to Mr Binger, of the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office, and whom was prosecutor in his trial in November.

Mr Rittenhouse, who was accused over the shooting of three men – two of them fatally – during protests against police brutality in Wisconsin last August, had pleaded not guilty and was acquitted by a jury.

The teenager has become a favourite of right-wing commentators and has featured on Fox News, where an audience of five million watched his interview with anchor Tucker Carlson.

Former US president Donald Trump has also met Mr Rittenhouse and described him as a “nice young man”.

Recommended

Campaigners against police brutality were meanwhile disappointed with what many described as an act of vigintalism, and not self defence.

Mr Binger has not commented on Mr Rittenhouse’s interview. The Independent has approached the Kenosha County attorney for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in