Elderly Trump supporter mowed down by ATV while putting up campaign sign in politically motivated attack

The suspect was later found dead at his home in an apparent suicide

Lilith Foster-Collins
Wednesday 24 July 2024 15:31
The suspect also drove around town on an ATV vandalizing cars with pro-Trump signage
The suspect also drove around town on an ATV vandalizing cars with pro-Trump signage (Hancock Police Department)

An elderly Donald Trump supporter was run over by an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Hancock, Michigan while putting up a campaign sign in his front yard in what police say was a politically motivated incident.

The 22-year-old suspect was later found dead by police from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement by Houghton County Sheriff’s Office.

The City of Hancock Police Department responded to three incidents on Sunday that all appeared to be politically motivated.

In two of the incidents, the suspect vandalized vehicles by smashing car windows and slashing tiers, and the third was a hit-and-run.

At 5.45pm, officers responded to reports of the suspect allegedly intentionally driving an ATV over an 80-year-old man putting up Donald Trump signs in his front yard.

The suspect reportedly ripped up the signs by speeding past on his ATV. When the victim tried to put the signs back, the suspect ran him over.

The elderly man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

“We’re not sure what could happen – could he die from these injuries? Possible,” Tami Sleeman, Hancock Police Chief, told TV6 in an appeal for information on Monday.

In all three cases, victims displayed political yard signs for former president Donald Trump and law enforcement appreciation flags and stickers.

On Monday, the Hancock Police Department was contacted by a man who said he wanted to "confess a crime involving an ATV driver within the last 24 hours."

The man asked police to “send someone to pick me up”.

Hancock police and deputies with the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence to find the man dead in an apparent suicide.

Deputies searched the home and retrieved electronic devices and found the ATV used in the incident as well as the clothing the suspect wore during the incident.

