Wrong-way quad bike driver leads Florida police on dangerous chase

A quadbike rider driving in the wrong direction led police on a dangerous chase for nearly an hour in South Florida on Monday, 25 March.

Officers followed a suspect driving an ATV erratically at speeds of more than 70mph on northbound Interstate 95 in Opa-locka, WSVN-TV in Miami reported.

He repeatedly left and re-entered the highway and sped in the wrong direction into oncoming traffic.

The chase came to an end when police surrounded the driver after he pulled onto a side road in Fort Lauderdale and stopped.