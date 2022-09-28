Jump to content

Tulsa district attorney stabbed multiple times by daughter, police say

Steve Kunzweiler said situation was something he ‘hoped would never happen’

Gino Spocchia
Wednesday 28 September 2022 16:45
Steve Kunzweiler was taken to hospital following a domestic incident at his home

The district attorney of Tulsa County, Oklahoma, has returned home from hospital after sustaining stab wounds from his daughter, police have said.

Steve Kunzweiler was released from Saint Francis Hospital on Tuesday night after being injured in a stabbing at his family home in Forest Hills Estates that afternoon, Fox 23 and NewsOn6 were among the first to report.

An adult woman identified by Police Chief Wendell Franklin as Jennifer Kunzweiler, the district attorney’s daughter, was arrested and questioned by police.

Reports said she also harmed herself following the attack on her 60-year-old father.

In a statement, the district attorney said: “Unfortunately today, I found myself in a situation that I hoped would never happen. Fortunately, my injuries are such that I was able to go home.”

Mr Kunzweiler thanked hospital staff and “everyone who expressed concern for me and my family. I am most appreciative of the response from the Tulsa Fire Department, EMSA, the Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.”

Mr Franklin tweeted late on Tuesday that detectives from the Tulsa Police Department were continuing to gather evidence from the scene and added: “Tulsa Police have arrested Jennifer Kunzweiler in they stabbing incident. She is the daughter of District Attorney Kunzweiler.”

According to Fox23, police were called to the home of the district attorney for a mental health situation. No further information has been released about the motive however.

City of Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said in a statement: “District Attorney Kunzweiler is a courageous public servant, and I think the world of his family. Our family’s prayers are with them tonight.”

It remains unclear if charges were filed against Ms Kunzweiler.

