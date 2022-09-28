Daddy Yankee: Thousands force their way into Santiago stadium for concert

Thousands of people forced their way into a Daddy Yankee concert in Chile, on Tuesday, 27 September, prompting authorities to use water cannons, according to police.

Around 4,000 people attempted to enter the Santiago national stadium, with barriers torn down and staff members attacked, police officers said.

Footage shows objects being thrown amid a large crowd outside the stadium.

Organisers Bizarro Live Entertainment said that the concert was “carried out under a strict security and logistics protocol.”

