Liveupdated1689721096

Tupac Shakur - death: Las Vegas police search home in connection with historic murder of hip hop star

Follow the latest news in the probe into the killing of rapper Tupac ‘2Pac’ Shakur as Vegas police issue a search warrant

Graeme Massie
Tuesday 18 July 2023 23:58

Moment Tupac’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star revealed as rapper posthumously honoured

Las Vegas police confirmed Tuesday (18 July) that it has issued a search warrant in connection with the unsolved murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Shakur (also known by his stage name 2Pac) was fatally shot in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in the Nevada city; he was 25.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told The Associated Press that a search warrant was executed for a home in the nearby city of Henderson. Police made entry into the home on 17 July; however, no further details on the search have been made available at this time.

No arrests have ever been made in the case.

Shakur had attended a boxing match with the now-incarcerated record executive Suge Knight in Vegas when a car pulled up alongside theirs on Las Vegas Boulevard and opened fire.

The rapper was struck four times in the shooting and died six days later from internal bleeding.

Tupac Shakur’s tragic death

Tupac Shakur's Tragic Death
Graeme Massie18 July 2023 23:55
Who was Orlando Anderson?

Las Vegas police have previously investigated reputed gang member, Orlando Anderson, for the shooting, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Anderson was shot and killed in a drug-related gunfight at a car wash in Compton, California, in May 1998.

Investigators believe that on the night of Shakur’s killing, Anderson was involved in a physical altercation with the rapper, Suge Knight and his bodyguards.

Anderson, 21, was a member of the Southside Crips, while Shakur and Knight were affiliated with a rival Compton gang, the Mob Piru Bloods.

Graeme Massie18 July 2023 23:23
LVMPD statement on search in Henderson

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Graeme Massie18 July 2023 22:38
Police in Nevada search home in Tupac Murder probe

FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur.

(AP)
Graeme Massie18 July 2023 22:25
Development comes a month after unveiling of star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A portrait of US rapper Tupac Shakur is displayed at his unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood, California, on June 7, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sekyiwa Shakur, sister of US rapper Tupac Shakur, and Mopreme Shakur, step brother of US rapper Tupac Shakur, unveil Tupac's star during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on June 7, 2023.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie18 July 2023 22:13
Tupac Shakur live blog

Welcome to a live blog covering the execution of a search warrant by Las Vegas police.

Graeme Massie18 July 2023 22:02

