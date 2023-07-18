Tupac Shakur - death: Las Vegas police search home in connection with historic murder of hip hop star
Las Vegas police confirmed Tuesday (18 July) that it has issued a search warrant in connection with the unsolved murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.
Shakur (also known by his stage name 2Pac) was fatally shot in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in the Nevada city; he was 25.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told The Associated Press that a search warrant was executed for a home in the nearby city of Henderson. Police made entry into the home on 17 July; however, no further details on the search have been made available at this time.
No arrests have ever been made in the case.
Shakur had attended a boxing match with the now-incarcerated record executive Suge Knight in Vegas when a car pulled up alongside theirs on Las Vegas Boulevard and opened fire.
The rapper was struck four times in the shooting and died six days later from internal bleeding.
Las Vegas police have previously investigated reputed gang member, Orlando Anderson, for the shooting, according to The Los Angeles Times.
Anderson was shot and killed in a drug-related gunfight at a car wash in Compton, California, in May 1998.
Investigators believe that on the night of Shakur’s killing, Anderson was involved in a physical altercation with the rapper, Suge Knight and his bodyguards.
Anderson, 21, was a member of the Southside Crips, while Shakur and Knight were affiliated with a rival Compton gang, the Mob Piru Bloods.
“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time.”
