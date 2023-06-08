Moment Tupac’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star revealed as rapper posthumously honoured

Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday 7 June, with the hip-hop legend posthumously honoured days before his birthday.

The late rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the star on behalf of their family and shed tears while describing her older brother’s vision of being celebrated with a star in Hollywood.

“From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the walk of fame,” she said.

Tupac died in 1996 from gunshot wounds at the age of 25.