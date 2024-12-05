NYPD releases unmasked photo of smiling suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two photographs of the suspect who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson have been released, as the New York City Police Department close in on the identity of the assailant.

Earlier on Thursday morning, police revealed they had found an image of the gunman without a mask, according to a CNN report.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. ET. the NYPD shared two photographs of the killer in a post on X, including one with the gunman flashing a smile.

“Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack,” the NYPD said in a statement alongside the photographs.

“The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing.”

open image in gallery NYPD shared the two photographs of the suspect on X at about 11:20 a.m. with one showing the assailant flashing a grin ( NYPD )

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made with the NYPD offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect. The gunman’s motive still remains a mystery.

Thompson, a 50-year-old Minnesota resident, was due to speak at an investor meeting when he was gunned down at point-blank range around 6:46 a.m. outside the New York Hilton Midtown on 6th Avenue. Police are calling the crime a “targeted attack.”

Almost two-hours earlier, the suspect, a white male dressed entirely in black, was first recorded walking outside the Frederick Douglass Houses, a public housing project on the Upper West Side, as early as 5:00 a.m., according to ABC.

open image in gallery The NYPD announced that it had procured one ‘usable’ photograph of the killer earlier on Thursday ( NYPD )

He was next spotted on a Starbucks security camera at West 56th Street and 6th Avenue in Manhattan approximately 30 minutes before Thompson’s death on Wednesday morning.

The shooter was then spotted walking alone to the New York Hilton Midtown – where Thomson was scheduled to speak at a conference – about five minutes before the victim arrived, police said.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.