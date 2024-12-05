Video shows gunman shoot UnitedHealth CEO in Manhattan

CCTV footage shows the moment CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson was fatally shot in what New York police have called a ‘targeted attack’.

The shooting happened early morning on Wednesday, December 4th 2024 outside of the Hilton Hotel in Midtown, Manhattan.

Shortly after the attack, the NYPD held a press conference confirming that the gunman was hiding behind a car for five minutes waiting for his target. The suspect, wearing a black mask, approached Mr. Thompson from behind and shot multiple times.

The suspect then fled the scene into an alleyway on an e-bike and was last seen on Sixth Avenue towards Central Park. Officials are currently searching for the suspect and ask that the public remain on high alert.