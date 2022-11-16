Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are investigating a video that shows two University of Idaho students in line for a food truck on the night before they were murdered.

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, were found stabbed to death at a house off campus on Sunday in Moscow, Idaho along with their friends Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20.

Officials described it as a “targeted” attack and claimed there was no imminent threat to the public, but have not yet arrested a suspect and have ruled out murder-suicide.

Now camera footage has surfaced apparently showing Ms Mogen and Ms Goncalves waiting in the queue for a food truck the night before, and police say they are working to identify the other people shown near them.

The video was posted on Twitter by KHQ News reporter John Webb, who said it was taken from a Twitch livestream from a Moscow food truck.

County prosecutor Bill Thompson confirmed to local media that police were examining the video to understand who the other people were and what contact they might have had with the victims.

The video shows numerous other people hanging around near the truck while Ms Mogen and Ms Goncalves buy food, most of them in small groups or pairs.

Some Twitter users zeroed in on a lone man wearing a basball cap and a grey jacket over a white hoodie, who lingers behind the two women without entering the food truck queue, follows them when they leave, and at one point pulls his hoodie up over his head.

However, he also appears to enter with the women and stands very close to them while they wait for their food, suggesting that he may be a companion or part of their group.

Some students have criticised police and city officials for their vagueness, saying they are scared to be on campus with a killer on the loose.

Mr Thompson told WIVB 4: “Obviously, there’s no way police can say that there’s no risk, but what they’re seeing indicates that there’s not a risk that this person will randomly attack people...

“I don’t think they’re going to foreclose the possibility that it could be one or more people, but right now they don’t know who is responsible.”