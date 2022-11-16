Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UVA shooting suspect Christopher Jones targeted specific victims and shot one in his sleep, prosecutors say

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr was denied bond on Wednesday

Johanna Chisholm
Wednesday 16 November 2022 14:45
(The Daily Progress/AP/UVA Police)

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr targeted students who were returning from a field trip at the University of Virginia, a prosecutor claimed, citing a witness who saw the mass shooting unfold that left three student-athletes dead and two more injured.

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student accused of shooting dead three fellow students and wounding two others was denied bond on Wednesday as he appeared in court for the first time since the deadly massacre.

Jones, who appeared via video conference at the Albemarle General District Court at 9am local time, was arraigned for three counts of second-degree murder and five counts of firearm use in commission of felony.

According to the witness’s retelling, the prosecutor said during Jones’ first court appearance on Wednesday morning, they allegedly watched the 22-year-old target individuals on the bus, including one a victim who was asleep who they then watched slide to the floor.

“Prosecutor told judge that witness saw Jones shoot Devin Chandler in his sleep before he slid to the floor. Says witness saw Jones targeting specific people while shooting on bus,” reported WAVY News on Wednesday from inside the courtroom.

Recommended

It was unclear which one of the three victims that the witness described seeing being shot and killed allegedly by Jones.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that the shooting had left three college football stars – D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr, and Devin Chandler – dead.

The 22-year-old’s next court appearance is scheduled for 8 December at 9.30am local time.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in