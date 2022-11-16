Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr targeted students who were returning from a field trip at the University of Virginia, a prosecutor claimed, citing a witness who saw the mass shooting unfold that left three student-athletes dead and two more injured.

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student accused of shooting dead three fellow students and wounding two others was denied bond on Wednesday as he appeared in court for the first time since the deadly massacre.

Jones, who appeared via video conference at the Albemarle General District Court at 9am local time, was arraigned for three counts of second-degree murder and five counts of firearm use in commission of felony.

According to the witness’s retelling, the prosecutor said during Jones’ first court appearance on Wednesday morning, they allegedly watched the 22-year-old target individuals on the bus, including one a victim who was asleep who they then watched slide to the floor.

“Prosecutor told judge that witness saw Jones shoot Devin Chandler in his sleep before he slid to the floor. Says witness saw Jones targeting specific people while shooting on bus,” reported WAVY News on Wednesday from inside the courtroom.

It was unclear which one of the three victims that the witness described seeing being shot and killed allegedly by Jones.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that the shooting had left three college football stars – D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr, and Devin Chandler – dead.

The 22-year-old’s next court appearance is scheduled for 8 December at 9.30am local time.