Uvalde’s top school official has called for School Police Chief Pete Arredondo to be fired over the bungled response to the mass shooting, where almost 400 law enforcement officers failed to stop the gunman from murdering 21 innocent students and staff.

Superintendent Hal Harrell announced on Wednesday that he is recommending Chief Arredondo be terminated from his role with a special meeting of the city’s school board scheduled for Saturday, where the officer’s future will be top of the agenda.

A source told CNN that Chief Arredondo was informed in a letter to his attorney on Tuesday that the board plans to vote in the meeting to oust him from his role.

It is possible that the disgraced police chief will resign in the coming days to avoid being fired.

The announcement comes two days after a highly-emotional meeting with victims’ families and community members on Monday night where they demanded the school police chief be fired.

In the weeks after the 24 May massacre, Chief Arredondo has shouldered much of the blame for the failings of law enforcement as the on-site commander on the day.

The police chief failed to send law enforcement officers into the classroom to confront 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos.

As a result, a staggering 77 minutes passed from the time when the gunman entered Robb Elementary School and began killing innocent victims and the moment an elite Border Parol unit finally breached the classroom and shot the perpetrator dead.

A damning report released on Sunday by the Texas House Committee investigating the massacre found that it was “plausible” that the lengthy delay cost the lives of some of the victims inside the room.

One teacher died of her injuries in an ambulance while three children died after reaching hospital.

Bodycam footage released on Sunday also revealed how the school police chief repeatedly tried to negotiate with the gunman through the classroom wall as he continued to shoot and kill innocent victims inside.

In the footage, Chief Arredondo is seen standing with other officers in the hallway making multiple attempts to engage Ramos.

The 18-year-old mass shooter did not respond to Chief Arredondo once.

Chief Arredondo was placed on administrative leave back on 22 June while calls have been growing for his permanent firing.

He is one of only two of the almost 400 officers on scene that day to be placed on leave almost two months on from the mass shooting.

Chief Arredondo has claimed he didn’t know he was in charge that day – a claim that was disputed in the Texas House comittee report.

The probe revealed that the school police chief authored the district’s active shooting policy. In it, he wrote that he would be in charge in such an incident.

Howeveer, while much of the blame for the botched police response has been levelled at him, the committee report found that state and federal law enforcement also shared the blame for the botched response.

Chief Arredondo’s six-member police team was vastly outnumbered by personnel from other agencies and other officers could – and should – have stepped up and taken over as incident commander when it was clear he was not up to the task, the report found.

A staggering 376 law enforcement officers descended on Robb Elementary School to respond to what became the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Among them was 149 US Border Patrol, 91 state police, 25 Uvalde police officers, 16 sheriff’s deputies and five Uvalde school police officers.

The remaining were federal Drug Enforcement Agency officers, US Marshals and police officers who responded from neighbouring counties.

“These local officials were not the only ones expected to supply the leadership needed during this tragedy,” the report states.

“Hundreds of responders from numerous law enforcement agencies — many of whom were better trained and better equipped than the school district police — quickly arrived on the scene.”

These other officers “could have helped to address the unfolding chaos” but “no responder seized the initiative to establish an incident command post”, the report states.

“There was an overall lackadaisical approach by law enforcement at the scene. For many, that was because they were given and relied upon inaccurate information. For others, they had enough information to know better,” the report states.