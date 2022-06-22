Robb Elementary School: Site of Uvalde shooting to be demolished, says mayor
‘You can never ask a child to go back or teacher to go back in that school, ever’
Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting, will be demolished, mayor Don McLaughlin announced on Tuesday.
In a city council meeting, the mayor said that he spoke with Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District superintendent Hal Harrell and said it was his "understanding".
"You can never ask a child to go back or teacher to go back in that school ever," Mr McLaughlin said, without providing a timeline for the demolition.
Mr Harrell said that Robb Elementary would be turned into "something other than a school site", while the school will be transferred to a new address, according to Business Insider.
The elementary school reportedly has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grades.
Earlier this month, officials announced that students and staff will not return to the school. The superintendent had announced that officials are “working through plans on how to serve students on other campuses and will provide that information as soon as it is finalised,” as the community grieves in the wake of last month’s massacre.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.