Vicente Fernandez: Police storm apartment block after ‘sniper’ shoots at singer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame memorial

Remains unclear if shots were aimed at vigil for 81-year-old

Gino Spocchia
Monday 13 December 2021 11:54
<p>Shots were reportedly fired across Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Sunday</p>

Shots were reportedly fired across Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Sunday

(Alexmoto/Twitter)

A suspect has reportedly been arrested in Los Angeles after a disturbance at a vigil for Mexican singer Vicente Fernández.

The Los Angeles Police Department, entered an apartment block above Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday night, where a suspect had fired from, as the Daily News reported.

It remains unclear if the shooter was aiming at a small crowd who had gathered around Mr Fernández’s star on Hollwyood’s Walk of Fame, following his death on Saturday.

Video and images posted online appeared to show police cars blocking off a junction, as well as the vigil.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in