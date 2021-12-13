Vicente Fernandez: Police storm apartment block after ‘sniper’ shoots at singer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame memorial
Remains unclear if shots were aimed at vigil for 81-year-old
A suspect has reportedly been arrested in Los Angeles after a disturbance at a vigil for Mexican singer Vicente Fernández.
The Los Angeles Police Department, entered an apartment block above Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday night, where a suspect had fired from, as the Daily News reported.
It remains unclear if the shooter was aiming at a small crowd who had gathered around Mr Fernández’s star on Hollwyood’s Walk of Fame, following his death on Saturday.
Video and images posted online appeared to show police cars blocking off a junction, as well as the vigil.
More follows...
