Kentucky tornadoes: Governor says it will be ‘a miracle’ if anyone else pulled from crumbled factory
Follow the latest updates from The Independent
Deadly tornadoes devastate midwestern US
At least 90 people are likely dead across five states after tornadoes tore through the US, affecting residents in at least six states. More than a hundred people are feared to have lost their lives in Kentucky alone.
Officials have said that there are “confirmed fatalities” after workers became trapped when a roof collapsed at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.
Hundreds are feared to be dead across the midwest and the southern US following a string of strong nocturnal tornadoes overnight between Friday and Saturday.
The governor of Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear, said “more than 80” people had been killed in the path of a tornado stretching at least 200 miles.
“It has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history,” the governor said on Saturday. “Some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words.”
The estimated number of deaths suggests that the storm that hit the state on Friday night could be the deadliest storm since 1890 when 76 people were killed in the area around Louisville.
Weather experts say the tornado may have touched down for as far as 250 miles, possibly making it the longest twister on record.
Survivor recalls moments before the storm
Autumn Kirks and her partner Lannis Ward were working the night shift at a candle factory for extra money when the tornado went on a rampage.
They both took shelter at the same part of the building, but since then Mr Ward has been missing.
Moments before the storm hit, she moved to a hallway “They said, ‘Duck and cover’. I pulled my safety goggles down, jumped under the closest thing, and seconds later I looked to my left and instead of wall there was sky and lightning and just destruction everywhere,” she recalled.
“I remember taking my eyes off of him for a second, and then he was gone. I don’t know where he went, don’t have any idea,” she added.
Ms Kirks and three of her co-workers were trapped under a wall but were later rescued by another colleague.
Tornado survivor: 'Not knowing is worse than knowing'
Autumn Kirks and her boyfriend, Lannis Ward, were both working the night shift at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, when a massive tornado struck
Weather map shows Quad-State tornado travel over Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucy
Weather tracking software has provided a new look at the devastating tornado cluster that traveled across a large swathe of the US over the weekend.
In a time-lapse video posted by meteorology student Collin Gross, a tornado can be seen moving across numerous states including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky.
AP photographer captures rescue worker using treats to lure out scared dog
Associated Press photographer Mark Humphrey captured a touching moment amid this weekend’s tornado devastation.
He snapped a photo as rescue worker Chris Buchanan used dog treats to coax a large pup named Cheyenne out of a pile of rubble.
‘Extreme and deadly’ future of climate crisis is ‘already here’, says activist of tornado
The damage on the ground wasn’t the only unprecedented about the Quad-State Tornadoes. So was the climate crisis fueling it, according to meteorologists and climate activists.
“The extreme and deadly future we keep warning you about is already here,” said climate activist Alexandria Villaseñor on Twitter on Saturday.
Here’s how CBS meteorologist Jeff Berardelli explained the climate link to this weekend’s storms.
List of verified GoFundMe campaigns for Kentucky tornado victims
In addition to giving to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund established by the Kentucky government, many are turning to crowdfunding site GoFundMe to send aid money directly to those affected by the Quad-State Tornadoes.
Here’s a list of verified campaigns. Concerned Americans have already donated tens of thousands of dollars to many individual families.
NWS investigating if ‘Quad-State’ tornado is longest ever
The tornadoes that tore across four states this weekend may have produced the single longest twister in US history.
The cluster, now being called the “Quad-State Tornado,” spawned more than 30 different tornadoes that traveled across six different states, including one tornado that may have traveled more than 230 miles alone.
The National Weather Service is now conducting ground surveys to analyse the historic storms and their record-breaking potential.
How to help Kentuckians hurt by recent tornadoes
Wondering how to help those impacted by the recent tornadoes?
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which has raised nearly $1 million since Saturday.
More information at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief
Twitter user seeks public help in returning 1942 photograph lost in tornadoes
Twitter user Katie Posten is seeking help from the public, after finding what she believes is a photo from 1942 lost in the recent tornadoes.
She came upon the photograph stuck to a window in New Albany, Indiana. The picture features writing on the back that appears to say “Gertie Swatzell” and “JD Swatzell” on the back.
More information below.
Kentucky tornado: Drone footage captures devastation left by ‘longest-ever’ twister
Dramatic drone footage has captured the extent of the chaos and devastation left behind by the powerful storm in Kentucky and five neighbouring states of Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.
The video, which played out on national television and was recorded by Emmy award-winning independent photojournalist and storm chaser Brandon Clement, showed thousands of homes that were decimated over many acres across the state.
“The most intense damage I have found in [Mayfield],” he tweeted, sharing a video in which everything, from trees to shrubs, to homes, was uprooted by the storm. “The entire path in the town is less than 2 [per cent] of the total path length. Homes with only slabs remaining.”
The Independent’s Namita Singh has the details.
Drone footage captures devastation left by ‘longest-ever’ tornado
More than 70 people are feared dead in the tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky
‘No way in hell I am relying on Amazon’: Company phone ban worries employees after six die in warehouse cave-in
At least six Amazon employees died on Friday after a warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, was struck by a tornado. The deaths have put the company under new scrutiny for its history of sometimes preventing workers from keeping their mobile phones with them on the job.
The Illinois facility, not far from St Louis, Missouri, suffered immense damage during this weekend’s multi-state cluster of tornadoes. Roughly 150 yards of the building collapsed in on itself.
An Amazon worker at a nearby facility told Bloomberg the collapse had raised doubts over whether Amazon’s policies, which have sometimes required workers to keep their phones in their cars or lockers while on the job, did enough to ensure their safety.
More details here.
Amazon workers worry phone ban may put them at risk after six during tornado
Deaths have put the company under new scrutiny for its policies of sometimes preventing workers from keeping their mobile phones with them on the job
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies