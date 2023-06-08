Graduation shooting – live: Motive in Richmond high school attack emerges as suspect and victims named
Police arrested 19-year-old who was arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder
Seven shot, at least two dead at high school graduation in Richmond
Seven people were shot and two have died – since named as father and son Lorenzo Smith and Shawn Jackson – in gunfire that rang out on Tuesday at a high school graduation ceremony held on Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)’s campus, causing hundreds of students and guests to flee in panic, a moment caught on a video since uploaded to Facebook by one of the event’s attendees.
Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect who tried to escape. He will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder, Richmond’s interim police chief Rick Edwards said.
Among the two killed was an 18-year-old male student who had just graduated from Huguenot High School, while the other was his stepfather, a 36-year-old man who was there for the graduation.
Six people were brought to VCU Medical Center and their conditions ranged from serious to critical late on Tuesday, spokesperson Mary Kate Brogan said.
Police initially said two suspects were detained but Mr Edwards said later that they determined one of them was not involved.
Richmond mayor Levar Stoney vowed to ensure anyone responsible faces justice. “This should not be happening anywhere,” Mr Stoney said.
Suspect in shooting arraigned
Amari Pollard, 19, of Henrico County, was arraigned on Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, according to Richmond Police.
Mr Pollard is suspected of being connected to the Richmond high school graduation shooting where seven individuals were shot and two died.
The two deceased victims are 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather 36-year-old Lorenzo Smith.
“Detectives have determined the shootings were not a random act but resulted from an ongoing dispute between Pollard and Jackson,” Richmond Police Department told said in a statement to The Independent.
‘This should not be happening anywhere’ mayor of Richmond says
Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond, Virginia sent his condolences to members of the community affected by the shooting, including victims.
“Is nothing sacred any longer?” Mr Stoney said in a press conference on Tuesday.
“This should not be happening anywhere. Anywhere. Whether it’s in Richmond, it’s in Virginia, in the United States this should not be happening anywhere. A child should be able to go to their graduation and walk at their graduation and enjoy the accomplishment with their friends and their families.”
Suspect identified as 19-year-old in Richmond high school graduation shooting
The suspect in the Richmond, Virginia high school graduation shooting has been identified as 19-year-old Amari Ty’Jon Pollard.
Ariana Baio reports:
Two people were killed and five others injured during a shooting in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday
Police ask public to submit tips, videos and photos
Richmond Police Department’s interim police chief asked the public to submit any tips or photos they may have to the police department as they continued their investigation into the high school graduation shooting.
Photos and videos from the scene have been submitted to detectives by the public. Detectives ask anyone with images or videos from the scene to send them to the FBI website created to capture images in this investigation:https://fbi.gov/huguenotgraduation
People can also reach out to the Tip Line established in the Richmond Police Department for information: (804) 646-6741.
WATCH: Recap of horrific shooting
A high school gathered to celebrate graduation. Then two people were killed
ICYMI: Two people were killed and five others injured during a shooting after a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday.
Ariana Baio reports:
Graduation day ruined by gunfire: What we know about the Richmond shooting
Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin reflects on the Richmond shooting
“As we struggle to fully comprehend this tragedy, our hearts break for those whose lives were lost today. Tonight, we grieve together for their classmates, our neighbors, and the whole Richmond community,” Mr Youngkin wrote on Twitter.
Police tracing handgun used in shooting
Rick Edwards, the interim chief of police for Richmond, said authorities would be conducting tracing on the handgun used in the shooting on Tuesday afternoon that killed two people and injured five others.
The handgun was allegedly used by the suspected shooter 19-year-old Amari Ty’Jon Pollard.
However, due to Mr Pollard’s age, he would not have been able to purchase the firearm himself. Mr Edwards said they would be determining where it came from.
Richmond Public Schools superintendent shares heartbreaking story
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras shared a heartbreaking story of his final interaction with 18-year-old recent graduate Shawn Jackson before he was shot and killed on Tuesday.
“I didn’t know Shawn, but I shook his hand and wished him congratulations about 20 minutes before he died,” Mr Kamras said in a press conference on Wednesday.
“I can’t shake the image of him receiving CPR on the ground, still in his graduation gown.”