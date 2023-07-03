Washington DC explosions – latest: Suspect on the run after attacks on three businesses
Three explosions hit US capital within 15 minutes early on Sunday morning during 4 July weekend
Search for suspects after Molotov cocktail detonated
Three explosions took place in Washington, DC over the weekend in what appears to be targeted attacks on businesses.
An ATM, a Nike store, and a Safeway grocery store were all struck by explosions starting at about 4.30am on Sunday.
The suspect remains on the loose and police are on the lookout for a vehicle used in the explosions.
The attacks all occurred within 15 minutes, with the first taking place when the suspect blew up an ATM outside Truist Bank in the 2300 block of Washington Place.
After leaving the scene in the car, the suspect detonated a second explosion at 4.36am at the Nike Store located in the 700 block of H Street.
Nine minutes later, a molotov cocktail-style explosive was thrown at the Safeway grocery store on the 300 block of 40th Street before the suspect again left the scene by car.
No injuries have been reported and the Metropolitan Police has said that the suspect didn’t appear to have been targeting the public as the explosions took place at closed businesses.
Mystery hooded suspect
Hours after the incidents, Metropolitan Police released surveillance images of the suspect as well as a vehicle wanted in connection to the attacks.
The suspect was dressed in black trousers and a white/cream hooded top.
The vehicle is a gold or champagne-coloured Acura TL with Maryland licence plate 17971CK.
The Metropolitan Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects.
A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone who may have any information about these incidents, to include video or photos from any of the offense location are encouraged to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
‘It shook my living room. It knocked all of my security cameras off the wall'
A resident who lives above the Truist Bank told NBC Washington that he was “rattled” by the blast.
“It shook my living room. It knocked all of my security cameras off the wall. It knocked my pictures off the wall. It pretty much rattled me,” he said.
The windows of the bank were boarded up on Sunday and the Nike store also had to be closed.
A customer, Nour Hasan, told NBC: “It’s frightening, right? I don’t know what it is, if it’s a firework or something like that, but it’s definitely concerning.”
ANC 6C Commissioner Patricia Eguino told the outlet: “I am very much appalled by the incidents. I find it unsettling.”
$20,000 reward for information leading to arrest
DC residents in fear
A political consultant who lives lives in the apartments above the Truist Bank spoke of her terror as the explosive device detonated outside the ATM below as she slept.
Amanda Koski told The Independent: “The noise woke me up. I have PTSD so when it happened, I kind of froze up and originally I thought it was gunshots.
“When I looked through my window, I saw glass shattered so I originally thought someone had shot at the bank.”
She said the neighbourhood was eerily quiet after the blast, before police and fire officials arrived on the scene.
The 32-year-old shared photos of the damage on social media.
‘I saw glass shattered so I originally thought someone had shot at the bank'
A DC Nike store, Safeway and ATM were targeted with explosives. Now the hunt is on to catch a hooded suspect
In the dead of the night over July 4 weekend, explosives were detonated one by one across three businesses in Washington DC.
First, an ATM was targeted. Then a nearby Nike store was damaged. And, lastly, a Safeway supermarket was struck.
The attack has left the nation’s capital on edge and perplexed as to who the perpetrator or perpetrators is and what their motive may be.
Now, the hunt is on to track down a mystery hooded figure and a suspect vehicle.
Here’s what we know so far:
Three Washington DC businesses targeted with explosive devices as hooded suspect on loose
