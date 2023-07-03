✕ Close Search for suspects after Molotov cocktail detonated

Three explosions took place in Washington, DC over the weekend in what appears to be targeted attacks on businesses.

An ATM, a Nike store, and a Safeway grocery store were all struck by explosions starting at about 4.30am on Sunday.

The suspect remains on the loose and police are on the lookout for a vehicle used in the explosions.

The attacks all occurred within 15 minutes, with the first taking place when the suspect blew up an ATM outside Truist Bank in the 2300 block of Washington Place.

After leaving the scene in the car, the suspect detonated a second explosion at 4.36am at the Nike Store located in the 700 block of H Street.

Nine minutes later, a molotov cocktail-style explosive was thrown at the Safeway grocery store on the 300 block of 40th Street before the suspect again left the scene by car.

No injuries have been reported and the Metropolitan Police has said that the suspect didn’t appear to have been targeting the public as the explosions took place at closed businesses.