Explosive devices were detonated outside three businesses in Washington DC in the early hours of Sunday, according to law enforcement.

The devices exploded outside stores in the northeast of the capital within 15 minutes of each other, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The first attack occurred around 4.30am when the suspect detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk outside of the ATM attached to the Truist Bank on the 2300 block of Washington Place.

Moments later – at around 4.36am – another device was detonated outside a Nike store in the 700 block of H Street.

After fleeing the scene in a car, a nearby Safeway grocery store was hit with a “Molotov cocktail-style object” at around 4.45am, police said.

The businesses were closed at the time of the incident and no one was injured. MPD said in a statement that the perpetrators appeared to have targeted commercial establishments, but not members of the public.

Metropolitan Police released surveillance images of the suspect – dressed in black trousers and a white/cream hooded top – as well as a vehicle wanted in connection to the attacks.

The vehicle is a gold or champagne-coloured Acura TL with Maryland licence plate 17971CK.

Pictures shared by 32-year-old DC resident Amanda Koski on Twitter showed damage to one of the targeted structures.

Surveillance image of the suspect and vehicle from the DC attacks (MPD)

“The noise woke me up. I have PTSD so when it happened, I kind of froze up and originally I thought it was gunshots. When I looked through my window, I saw glass shattered so I originally thought someone had shot at the bank,” Ms Koski told The Independent.

Ms Koski, who works as a political consultant, lives in the apartments above the Truist Bank.

She said the neighbourhood was eerily quiet before MPD and the fire department arrived at the scene.

Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects and the vehicle involved.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals behind the Sunday attacks.

Anyone who may have any information about these incidents, to include video or photos from any of the offense location are encouraged to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.