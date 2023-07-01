Smoke billows over Warner Bros studios after transformer explosion sparks fire

Smoke billowed from the Warner Bros studios in California after a transformer exploded and caused a fire on Friday, 30 June.

The blaze, in the Burbank area, was put out soon after it started, Burbank Fire Department said.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, the fire department confirmed, and the cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

Footage from the scene showed large black clouds of smoke billowing high into the sky above the studio's buildings.