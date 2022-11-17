Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Video captures shocking moment car crashed into group of police recruits leaving five critically injured

Driver was detained at the scene and was identified to be a 22-year-old man

Maroosha Muzaffar
Thursday 17 November 2022 07:50
Two dozen LA sheriff recruits injured after car plows into group

A chilling surveillance video has emerged that captures the moment a wrong-way driver smashed into a group of law enforcement recruits in South Whittier in Los Angeles county.

The accident injured at least 25, five of them critically. Reports said that the driver, detained at the scene, was identified as a 22-year-old man. Police did not reveal his name.

The collision occurred around 6.25am on Wednesday near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road, just a short distance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Star Explore Training Academy.

Local reports said that the group of recruits included 75 people, 65 from the Sheriff’s Department and 10 from other law enforcement agencies, including the Bell, Glendale, Pasadena, El Segundo and UCLA police departments.

Five of the total recruits were critically injured and others have sustained minor injuries, according to the Sheriff Alex Villanueva. He said that the recruits sustained injuries to their head, they had broken bones and lost limbs.

Recommended

“Now we’re facing some life-altering injuries for the most severely injured recruits… We hope all of them make a full recovery, and they’ll have a chance to come back and complete the academy. That’s my goal,” he added.

Patients were taken to several hospitals, including the St Francis Medical Centre in Lynwood, LAC+USC Medical Centre, UCI Medical Centre and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.

“It is hard to see because these young people are getting ready to go put themselves in the line of danger in their career, and who knows that while you’re training to do that, you’ve put yourself in harm’s way,” Capt Sheila Kelliher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department told reporters. “My heart goes out to all of them as they pursue this career. I hope they all have speedy recoveries and that they’re in good shape.”

Sheriff Villanueva said while those who were running in front saw the car, it happened quickly.

“They jumped out of the way, but the people behind had no chance because they never saw it,” he said.

He added that “it’s a tragic event, very traumatic for all involved”. He said that the recruits had “zero warning” of the vehicle.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in