Some 25 police recruits have been taken to hospital after a group was struck by a vehicle while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.

A suspect believed to have been operating the vehicle has been detained by the authorities, Fox 11 reported.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was first reported around 6.30am, close to the Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road intersection.

The recruits attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located roughly a mile and a half from the crash site. Recruits are often seen running in the vicinity in packs with outrunners wearing high-visibility gear.

Aerial footage showed debris strewn across the roadway as first responders tended to the wounded.

The circumstances of what led up to the incident are currently unknown, but the car ended up hitting a light pole on the sidewalk where the group of around 75 people was running.

Five people are in critical condition with their injuries described by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva as “life-altering”.

