Whittier police recruits - live: ‘Life-altering’ injuries reported as car hits 25 trainees in LA suburb
'Life-altering' injuries suffered by some runners
Some 25 police recruits have been taken to hospital after a group was struck by a vehicle while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.
A suspect believed to have been operating the vehicle has been detained by the authorities, Fox 11 reported.
According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was first reported around 6.30am, close to the Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road intersection.
The recruits attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located roughly a mile and a half from the crash site. Recruits are often seen running in the vicinity in packs with outrunners wearing high-visibility gear.
Aerial footage showed debris strewn across the roadway as first responders tended to the wounded.
The circumstances of what led up to the incident are currently unknown, but the car ended up hitting a light pole on the sidewalk where the group of around 75 people was running.
Five people are in critical condition with their injuries described by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva as “life-altering”.
What we know about the driver so far
Nearly two dozen prospective Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies are recovering in the hospital after an alleged wrong-way driver struck the group of recruits during their morning jog.
Here’s what we know about the driver so far.
Everything we know about the driver that plowed into LA deputy recruits
The motorist was from the nearby city of Diamond Bar, according to law enforcement officials
Incoming LA County sheriff offers support
Robert Luna, the former Long Beach chief of police who is set to succeed Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva following the recent election, issued a statement: “I’m heartbroken and praying for the recruits who were injured this morning after being hit by a vehicle in Whittier. I want to offer my unconditional support to the Sheriff and Police Chiefs from LA County agencies, their departments and the families of those who are injured in this difficult time.”
Sheriff says crash appears accidental
While the crash is still being investigated, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that early indications appear to be that it was an accident.
At a press conference earlier today, he was asked if the crash appeared to be accidental or intentional, he responded to reporters: “It looks like it’s an accident, a horrific accident.”
Recruits from several different agencies
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the recruits were from several different agencies across the region.
These include the Bell, Glendale, Pasadena, El Segundo, and UCLA police departments.
The remainder are with the sheriff's department.
LA County supervisor releases statement
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she was shocked to learn of the new this morning.
“I’m tracking this situation closely… it’s senseless and tragic. From the bottom of my heart, hoping these young and courageous trainees were not seriously hurt.”
How did the incident unfold?
According to the local sheriff’s department, the driver veered from the southbound lane and plowed into recruits who were running in formation on the edge of the northbound lane adjacent to the curb.
The recruits were running in four columns with eight road guards who wear reflective high-visibility vests.
In addition to that, drill instructors and safety vehicles accompanied recruits on the run.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva spoke with the recruits who were running at the front of the formation.
“It happened so quickly,” Mr Villanueva told a press conference. “They jumped out of the way, but the people behind had no chance. They never saw it.”
It is estimated that the SUV was traveling at between 30 to 40mph, and there were no signs of skid marks on the roadway. The vehicle then hit a light pole bringing it to a stop and destroying the front end.
Angelica Musick, the girlfriend of one of the victims, told Good Day LA that her boyfriend said the driver still had his foot on the accelerator and he had attempted to break the car’s window to make him stop.
The investigation continues.
Local firefighters among first on scene
Firefighters at Station 96 near the scene of the incident heard a loud crash after seeing the recruits running past the fire station, fire officials reported.
“After they heard the accident, they immediately responded with 20 response vehicles,” said Captain Sheila Kelliher of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Governor Newsom releases statement of support
California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement of support regarding the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits injured during training this morning when they were struck by a vehicle during their run.
Driver of vehicle cooperating with police
The driver of the vehicle that struck the recruits, a 22-year-old Hispanic man, did not have alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.
He scored a 0.0 on a Breathalyzer test, according to LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and is cooperating with the investigation.
Breathalyzer tests do not cover the use of other substances, but authorities have note said whether other tests have been performed.
‘Life-altering’ injuries reported
Injuries involved in this collision include loss of limbs, head trauma, and broken bones, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference.
Angelica Musick, the girlfriend of one of the victims, said he told her the car just went straight into them.
“Several of his classmates were severely injured,” she told Good Day LA. “One basically severed foot, another with lacerations to the thigh.”
Mr Musick also reported that another classmate of her boyfriend has a severe head injury.
