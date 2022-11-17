Jump to content

Liveupdated1668661424

Whittier police recruits - live: ‘Life-altering’ injuries reported as car hits 25 trainees in LA suburb

‘Life-altering’ injuries suffered by some runners

Oliver O'Connell
Thursday 17 November 2022 05:03
Comments
11 law enforcement recruits struck during morning run in Whittier

Some 25 police recruits have been taken to hospital after a group was struck by a vehicle while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.

A suspect believed to have been operating the vehicle has been detained by the authorities, Fox 11 reported.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was first reported around 6.30am, close to the Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road intersection.

The recruits attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located roughly a mile and a half from the crash site. Recruits are often seen running in the vicinity in packs with outrunners wearing high-visibility gear.

Aerial footage showed debris strewn across the roadway as first responders tended to the wounded.

The circumstances of what led up to the incident are currently unknown, but the car ended up hitting a light pole on the sidewalk where the group of around 75 people was running.

Five people are in critical condition with their injuries described by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva as “life-altering”.

Follow for the latest updates...

1668659454

What we know about the driver so far

Nearly two dozen prospective Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies are recovering in the hospital after an alleged wrong-way driver struck the group of recruits during their morning jog.

Here’s what we know about the driver so far.

Everything we know about the driver that plowed into LA deputy recruits

The motorist was from the nearby city of Diamond Bar, according to law enforcement officials

Oliver O'Connell17 November 2022 04:30
1668656754

Incoming LA County sheriff offers support

Robert Luna, the former Long Beach chief of police who is set to succeed Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva following the recent election, issued a statement: “I’m heartbroken and praying for the recruits who were injured this morning after being hit by a vehicle in Whittier. I want to offer my unconditional support to the Sheriff and Police Chiefs from LA County agencies, their departments and the families of those who are injured in this difficult time.”

Oliver O'Connell17 November 2022 03:45
1668654054

Sheriff says crash appears accidental

While the crash is still being investigated, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that early indications appear to be that it was an accident.

At a press conference earlier today, he was asked if the crash appeared to be accidental or intentional, he responded to reporters: “It looks like it’s an accident, a horrific accident.”

Oliver O'Connell17 November 2022 03:00
1668651954

Recruits from several different agencies

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the recruits were from several different agencies across the region.

These include the Bell, Glendale, Pasadena, El Segundo, and UCLA police departments.

The remainder are with the sheriff's department.

Oliver O'Connell17 November 2022 02:25
1668649554

LA County supervisor releases statement

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she was shocked to learn of the new this morning.

“I’m tracking this situation closely… it’s senseless and tragic. From the bottom of my heart, hoping these young and courageous trainees were not seriously hurt.”

Oliver O'Connell17 November 2022 01:45
1668646854

How did the incident unfold?

According to the local sheriff’s department, the driver veered from the southbound lane and plowed into recruits who were running in formation on the edge of the northbound lane adjacent to the curb.

The recruits were running in four columns with eight road guards who wear reflective high-visibility vests.

In addition to that, drill instructors and safety vehicles accompanied recruits on the run.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva spoke with the recruits who were running at the front of the formation.

“It happened so quickly,” Mr Villanueva told a press conference. “They jumped out of the way, but the people behind had no chance. They never saw it.”

It is estimated that the SUV was traveling at between 30 to 40mph, and there were no signs of skid marks on the roadway. The vehicle then hit a light pole bringing it to a stop and destroying the front end.

Angelica Musick, the girlfriend of one of the victims, told Good Day LA that her boyfriend said the driver still had his foot on the accelerator and he had attempted to break the car’s window to make him stop.

The investigation continues.

Oliver O'Connell17 November 2022 01:00
1668644454

Local firefighters among first on scene

Firefighters at Station 96 near the scene of the incident heard a loud crash after seeing the recruits running past the fire station, fire officials reported.

“After they heard the accident, they immediately responded with 20 response vehicles,” said Captain Sheila Kelliher of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Oliver O'Connell17 November 2022 00:20
1668642354

Governor Newsom releases statement of support

California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement of support regarding the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits injured during training this morning when they were struck by a vehicle during their run.

“Our hearts are with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s recruits injured this morning while training to serve their communities. Jennifer and I send our best wishes for their recovery and stand with their loved ones and colleagues at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department during this difficult time.”

Governor Gavin Newsom
Oliver O'Connell16 November 2022 23:45
1668639654

Driver of vehicle cooperating with police

The driver of the vehicle that struck the recruits, a 22-year-old Hispanic man, did not have alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

He scored a 0.0 on a Breathalyzer test, according to LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Breathalyzer tests do not cover the use of other substances, but authorities have note said whether other tests have been performed.

Oliver O'Connell16 November 2022 23:00
1668637854

‘Life-altering’ injuries reported

Injuries involved in this collision include loss of limbs, head trauma, and broken bones, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference.

Angelica Musick, the girlfriend of one of the victims, said he told her the car just went straight into them.

“Several of his classmates were severely injured,” she told Good Day LA. “One basically severed foot, another with lacerations to the thigh.”

Mr Musick also reported that another classmate of her boyfriend has a severe head injury.

Oliver O'Connell16 November 2022 22:30

