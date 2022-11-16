At least 22 police recruits were struck by a vehicle as they were out for a morning run in Whittier, Los Angeles, on 16 November.

The cadets are trainees at the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services (STARS) Center on Colima Road, approximately a mile and a half from where the incident occurred.

According to a resident cited by Fox 11, the recruits are regularly seen running in packs wearing high-visibility vests.

The vehicle was being driven by a 22-year-old man who was taken to hospital for treatment.

It has not been confirmed how the incident occurred.

