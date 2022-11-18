Whittier crash - live: Suspect accused of ‘deliberately’ driving into sheriff recruits released
‘Life-altering’ injuries suffered by some runners
Authorities have identified a suspect arrested after an SUV crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits out on a training run on Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.
As many as 25 of the group of 75 were taken to local hospitals. Five were listed in critical condition with head trauma, a possible amputation, and lacerations, according to reports.
The suspect detained at the scene by authorities has now been named as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22.
He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and may have been under the influence of a recreational drug when the crash occurred, Fox 11 reported. Gutierrez passed a field sobriety test and blew a 0.0 in his blood alcohol check. He is due in court on Friday.
The recruits attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located roughly a mile and a half from the crash site. Recruits are often seen running in the vicinity in packs with outrunners wearing high-visibility gear.
Aerial footage showed debris strewn across the roadway as first responders tended to the wounded and a surveillance camera caught the shocking moment on video.
Governor Gavin Newsom statement
California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement of support regarding the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits injured during training this morning when they were struck by a vehicle during their run.
Suspect scheduled to appear in court Friday
The 22-year-old suspect arrested on Wednesday after driving into a swarm of police recruits out for a run along the side of the road is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday, according to online records.
Sheriff’s authorities have not yet presented their case against Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for prosecution, but they are expected to do so on Friday.
It is not known if Gutierrez has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Suspect released from jail, LA Times reports
The 22-year-old man suspected of driving his car into a crowd of sheriff recruits on Wednesday and injuring at least 25 was reportedly released from jail on Thursday night, The Los Angeles Times reported.
The newspaper reported that jail records for Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, the suspect identified by police on Thursday, was released at 9:49pm local time and that his initial arrest Wednesday has been deemed a detention.
Police are authorised to release arrestees from custody without first being arraigned if there are insufficient grounds to make a criminal complaint, according to the California Penal Code 849(b)(1).
Investigators are reportedly developing a case against Mr Gutierrez but are not legally allowed to hold a suspect in custody for more than 48 hours without presenting the case to prosecutors, Sgt Gerardo Magos, an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, told the newspaper.
Sheriff calls crash a ‘deliberate act'
Investigators “have developed probable cause to believe it was intentional,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an interview with NewsNation on Thursday while describing the case being build around 22-year-old Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, who was arrested on Wednesday.
Sheriff Villanueva said the department went through “an exhaustive interview process” with all members and witnesses involved in the case, including video surveillance, statements from the recruits, physical evidence, and information from the suspect.
Based on that information, he said, investigators “were able to form the opinion this was a deliberate act.”
Suspect, 22, arrested for attempted murder
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits in California.
Los Angeles County authorities have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, of Diamond Bar.
He is accused of crashing into the group of recruits with his Honda CR-V in Whittier on Wednesday.
Andrea Blanco has the full story.
Suspect arrested for attempted murder after ploughing car into 25 police recruits
Los Angeles County authorities have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Joseph Gutierrez, of Diamond Bar
Surveillance footage captures moment of crash
New surveillance video from a nearby home shows the moment a driver slammed an SUV into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier at 630am on Wednesday. A motive is still unknown.
The video has been edited to remove graphic content (via ABC7).
Here’s Maroosha Muzaffar’s report.
Moment car crashed into group of police recruits leaving five critically injured
Driver was detained at the scene and was identified to be a 22-year-old man
Sheriffs’ Relief Association fundraises for injured recruits
The Sheriffs’ Relief Association, based out of Whittier, California, says that they’re collecting funds for the injured police recruits.
The organisation, which was founded in 1924 by Sheriff Eugene Biscailuz as the benevolent arm of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, was created to address the needs of Department members during individual times of family crisis.
Pasadena police force issues condolences for police recruits injured in crash
Of the 25 recruits who were injured, two were from the Bell and Glendale police departments, one came from Pasadena forces and the remaining 20 were Los Angeles sheriff’s recruits, officials said.
In a statement on Twitter late Wednesday night, the Pasadena police force extended their “thoughts and prayers” to all of the recruits who were injured during the crash near Whittier.
“On behalf of the members of the Pasadena PD, we extend our thoughts and prayers to the recruits and agencies affected by the incident from earlier today. We wish all of the recruits a speedy recovery and we thank everyone who has expressed support and well wishes to our recruit.”
Incoming LA County sheriff offers support
Robert Luna, the former Long Beach chief of police who is set to succeed Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva following the recent election, issued a statement: “I’m heartbroken and praying for the recruits who were injured this morning after being hit by a vehicle in Whittier. I want to offer my unconditional support to the Sheriff and Police Chiefs from LA County agencies, their departments and the families of those who are injured in this difficult time.”
LA County supervisor statement
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she was shocked to learn of the new this morning.
“I’m tracking this situation closely… it’s senseless and tragic. From the bottom of my heart, hoping these young and courageous trainees were not seriously hurt.”
