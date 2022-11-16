Everything we know about the driver that plowed into LA deputy recruits
The motorist was from the nearby city of Diamond Bar, according to law enforcement officials
Nearly two dozen prospective Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies are recovering in the hospital after an alleged wrong-way driver struck the group of recruits during their morning jog.
A car allegedly traveling the wrong direction smashed into the group of recruits on Wednesday and then reportedly hit a light pole, according to NBC 4 Los Angeles. Follow along with the latest on the incident at The Indpendent’s liveblog.
Five of the recruits are in critical condition, four suffered moderate injuries, and 14, including the driver, are being treated for minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
There is little information currently available about the driver of the car.
What is know is that the driver is 22-years-old, was detained at the scene of the crash, and is being treated for minor injuries resulting from the incident.
During a press conference on Wednesday law enforcement confirmed that the driver is from Diamond Bar, though they have not released the driver’s name. Diamond Bar is just over 16 miles east of the site of the STARS Explorer Academy, the primary training facility for LA County Sheriff’s deputies. The incident occurred near the academy.
