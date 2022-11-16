Whittier police recruits - live: 22 law enforcement trainees hit by car on morning run in LA suburb
Incident occurred in city of Whittier around 6.30am
At least 22 police recruits have been taken to hospital after a group was struck by a vehicle while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.
A suspect believed to have been operating the vehicle has been detained by the authorities, Fox 11 reported.
According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was first reported around 6.30am, close to the Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road intersection.
The recruits attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located roughly a mile and a half from the crash site. Recruits are often seen running in the vicinity in packs wearing high-visibility vests.
Aerial footage shows debris strewn across the roadway as first responders tend to the wounded.
The circumstances of what led up to the incident are currently unknown.
CBSLA reports that the injured were taken to several hospitals, including St Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, approximately 5 miles from the scene, and LAC+USC Medical Center, close to Downtown Los Angeles.
Footage from CBSLA appears to show the vehicle may have hit a lamp post when it came to a stop. The post is down on the sidewalk and the light fitting is in the roadway.
Paramedics sent up a triage area at the scene and began transporting the injured to hospital for treatment, prioritising those in the most critical condition.
“The hardest part is finding each victim,” Retired Fire Captain Rick Godinez of the Los Angeles City Fire Department told CBSLA. “There are red, yellow, and green tarps used by first responders to categorise the victims.”
Mr Godinez explained red tarps are for those that need to get to the hospital first.
“First responders will start to reach out to hospitals to start diverting the victims to each victim to different hospitals,” said Mr Godinez.
Authorities report 22 runners were injured, as well as the driver.
Four received moderate injuries, 14 are being treated for minor injuries, and five are in critical condition.
The recruits are being trained at the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services (STARS) Center on Colima Road, about a mile and a half from the site of the scene of the incident.
They are often seen running in the area in packs wearing high-visibility vests, a local resident told Fox 11.
The vehicle was being driven by a 22-year-old man who has also been taken to a hospital for treatment.
It is unclear how the accident occurred, but Captain Sheila Kelliher of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told reporters he was driving the wrong way and it is not known how he lost control of the car.
