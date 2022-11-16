Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1668617496

Whittier police recruits - live: 22 law enforcement trainees hit by car on morning run in LA suburb

Incident occurred in city of Whittier around 6.30am

Oliver O'Connell
Wednesday 16 November 2022 16:51
Comments
11 law enforcement recruits struck during morning run in Whittier

At least 22 police recruits have been taken to hospital after a group was struck by a vehicle while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.

A suspect believed to have been operating the vehicle has been detained by the authorities, Fox 11 reported.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was first reported around 6.30am, close to the Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road intersection.

The recruits attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located roughly a mile and a half from the crash site. Recruits are often seen running in the vicinity in packs wearing high-visibility vests.

Aerial footage shows debris strewn across the roadway as first responders tend to the wounded.

The circumstances of what led up to the incident are currently unknown.

Follow for the latest updates...

1668617128

CBSLA reports that the injured were taken to several hospitals, including St Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, approximately 5 miles from the scene, and LAC+USC Medical Center, close to Downtown Los Angeles.

Oliver O'Connell16 November 2022 16:45
1668616968

Footage from CBSLA appears to show the vehicle may have hit a lamp post when it came to a stop. The post is down on the sidewalk and the light fitting is in the roadway.

(CBSLA)
Oliver O'Connell16 November 2022 16:42
1668616638

Paramedics sent up a triage area at the scene and began transporting the injured to hospital for treatment, prioritising those in the most critical condition.

“The hardest part is finding each victim,” Retired Fire Captain Rick Godinez of the Los Angeles City Fire Department told CBSLA. “There are red, yellow, and green tarps used by first responders to categorise the victims.”

Mr Godinez explained red tarps are for those that need to get to the hospital first.

“First responders will start to reach out to hospitals to start diverting the victims to each victim to different hospitals,” said Mr Godinez.

Oliver O'Connell16 November 2022 16:37
1668616287

Authorities report 22 runners were injured, as well as the driver.

Four received moderate injuries, 14 are being treated for minor injuries, and five are in critical condition.

Oliver O'Connell16 November 2022 16:31
1668616187

The recruits are being trained at the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services (STARS) Center on Colima Road, about a mile and a half from the site of the scene of the incident.

They are often seen running in the area in packs wearing high-visibility vests, a local resident told Fox 11.

Oliver O'Connell16 November 2022 16:29
1668616050

The vehicle was being driven by a 22-year-old man who has also been taken to a hospital for treatment.

It is unclear how the accident occurred, but Captain Sheila Kelliher of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told reporters he was driving the wrong way and it is not known how he lost control of the car.

Oliver O'Connell16 November 2022 16:27
1668615915

22 injured as car strikes group of runners

At least 22 police recruits have been treated for injuries after a group was struck by a vehicle while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.

A suspect believed to have been operating the vehicle has been detained by the authorities, Fox 11 reported.

Oliver O'Connell16 November 2022 16:25

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in