Vehicle plows into police recruits on morning run injuring 11

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 11 police recruits have been taken to hospital after a group of up to 15 was struck by a vehicle while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.

A suspect believed to have been operating the vehicle has been detained by the authorities, Fox 11 reported.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was first reported around 6.30am, close to the Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road intersection.

The recruits are being trained at the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services (STARS) Center on Colima Road, about a mile and a half from the site of the scene of the incident.

The incident, including what led to the group being struck, is under investigation.

An area resident told Fox 11 that the police trainees often run in the area in large groups wearing high-visibility vests.

More follows...