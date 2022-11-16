Jump to content

Vehicle plows into police recruits on morning run injuring 11

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 16 November 2022 16:09
11 law enforcement recruits struck during morning run in Whittier

At least 11 police recruits have been taken to hospital after a group of up to 15 was struck by a vehicle while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.

A suspect believed to have been operating the vehicle has been detained by the authorities, Fox 11 reported.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was first reported around 6.30am, close to the Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road intersection.

The recruits are being trained at the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services (STARS) Center on Colima Road, about a mile and a half from the site of the scene of the incident.

The incident, including what led to the group being struck, is under investigation.

An area resident told Fox 11 that the police trainees often run in the area in large groups wearing high-visibility vests.

More follows...

