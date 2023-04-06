No arrests 36 hours after Cash App creator Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cash App founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death in San Francisco in an apparent random mugging early on Tuesday morning, friends and colleagues have confirmed.

Mr Lee was found at 2.35am outside a luxury high rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St, near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, with life-threatening stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

The 43-year-old tech executive was treated at the scene by first responders before being rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. No arrests have been made.

Mr Lee founded the Cash App before becoming chief technology officer at the Jack Dorsey-led payment giant Square, which was renamed Block.

He was chief product officer at crypto payment firm MobileCoin at the time of his death.

“It’s real,” Mr Dorsey wrote on his social network Nostr. “Getting calls. Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App. STL guy.”

MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard told ABC7 News his slain colleague and friend was a “force of nature”.

“Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day,” said Mr Goldbard.

Bob Lee, who founded the Cash App, was stabbed to death in a random mugging in San Francisco (Twitter / Bob Lee)

MMA fighter Jake Shields tweeted that Mr Lee appeared to have been the victim of a random mugging while out working in a “good part of the city”.

Elon Musk replied to Mr Shields that he knew many people who had been “severely assaulted” in San Francisco.

“Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately,” Mr Musk tweeted. “Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders (San Francisco District Attorney) Brooke Jenkins?”

Friends in the San Francisco tech community said Mr Lee had recently relocated to Miami, and had only been visiting his former home town for one day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department on 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411.