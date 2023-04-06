Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators.

Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article.

Crazy Bob got his nickname from water polo, but in a way, it worked for the rest of his life too. He was a person who understood the world in ways I don’t even understand myself.

He was made for the world that is being born right now. Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real. Bob was made for the new world.

He was the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker. From large contributions to Android at Google, to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating CashApp, and working with us here at Mobilecoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth. This may sound impressive, but Bob’s real resume is the hearts and minds he touched in his time here. Bob’s legacy is the feeling that you can make a difference if you try. Bob’s legacy is his children.

Bob first came to MobileCoin as an early-stage investor and advisor because he believed in the vision of privacy in commerce. He became our Chief Product Officer and helped launch Moby delivering to the world a best-in-class, non-custodial wallet to support the goal of private payments for all. Crypto never saw anything like this before – Moby broke ground and continues to do so.

Bob believed in the dignity of privacy. He wanted a world where you and I could transact free from the prying eyes of predatory corporations and criminals. We are grateful for and humbled by all he has done for us and to grow MobileCoin’s vision.

Steve Jobs said that “Real Artists ship.” Bob was a real artist who shipped. He was proud to work amongst our guild of cryptographic artists at MobileCoin.

Here’s to the crazy ones. We will miss you Bob. We love you.

For now, MobileCoin will mourn. We turn our attention to honoring Bob’s legacy by holding his loved ones close.