Woman accused of shooting server in the face over missing burger

Two women have been charged with attempted murder after a fast food server was shot in an argument about a missing burger.

Bryanna Johnson and Breanta Johnson are charged with the shooting at a George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa, a suburb of Milwaukee on 30 January. They are both sisters, according to CBS58.

A restaurant employee told Milwaukee police that the two 20-year-olds were being “impatient and rude”, and allegedly argued with severs over a missing burger, WISN reported.

One of the two women returned shortly after being asked to leave the restaurant and according to court documents seen by Fox6 News Milwaukee the “women were up by the register” when the shooting victim was punched.

They were among a group of four women.

“The other woman pulled out a handgun and fired one round at (the victim) striking him in the face while (the victim) was lying on the ground,” the complaint added.

It remains unclear who fired the handgun at the 26-year-old George Webb employee, who reportedly encountered serious injuries and was recovering in hospital following the altercation.

A fundraiser for the shooting victim has meanwhile raised almost $35,000 (£25,825) on GoFundMe. He was identified only as “Anthony”, who was “working as a waiter on the overnight shift when some customers got upset, pushed him down, and shot him in the face”, a message claims.

“They then proceeded to stomp on him before leaving”, the statement added.

Ms Johnson and Ms Johnson appeared in a Milwaukee County court Monday to hear the charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and a bond of $100,000 (£73,737) each.

They are due to appear in court again on 15 February.