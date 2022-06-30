Liveupdated1656597708

Upper East Side shooting – live: Hunt for killer of New York City mother slain while pushing stroller

Follow for the latest updates

Rachel Sharp
Thursday 30 June 2022 15:01
Eric Adams mayor blames 'oversaturation of guns' after 20-year-old mother shot dead

A young mother was shot and killed while pushing a baby in a stroller in New York City.

The 20-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was approached from behind by a hooded gunman at around 8.30pm as she walked with the months-old child near 95th Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, police said.

The gunman fired a single shot into the back of the mother’s head, killing her. The baby was unharmed.

A manhunt is now underway for the suspect, who was dressed in all black with a hooded sweatshirt.

Police have not revealed a motive for the killing, which unfolded in one of the city’s most affluent neighbourhoods and just blocks from a playground. Investigators also said they could not confirm whether the woman killed was the child’s mother, but law enforcement sources reported that relation to several outlets.

It comes just days after the Supreme Court struck down a New York law that requires people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry one in public.

1656597708

What we know so far

A 20-year-old mother was fatally shot in Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Tuesday night while out for a walk with her months-old child.

As of 10am Wednesday, the suspect is still at large.

The Independent’s Johanna Chisholm has more:

Mother shot dead while pushing stroller in New York

The gunman reportedly fired one fatal shot into the back of the 20-year-old’s head, police said

Megan Sheets30 June 2022 15:01

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in