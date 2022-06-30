✕ Close Eric Adams mayor blames 'oversaturation of guns' after 20-year-old mother shot dead

A young mother was shot and killed while pushing a baby in a stroller in New York City.

The 20-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was approached from behind by a hooded gunman at around 8.30pm as she walked with the months-old child near 95th Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, police said.

The gunman fired a single shot into the back of the mother’s head, killing her. The baby was unharmed.

A manhunt is now underway for the suspect, who was dressed in all black with a hooded sweatshirt.

Police have not revealed a motive for the killing, which unfolded in one of the city’s most affluent neighbourhoods and just blocks from a playground. Investigators also said they could not confirm whether the woman killed was the child’s mother, but law enforcement sources reported that relation to several outlets.

It comes just days after the Supreme Court struck down a New York law that requires people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry one in public.