Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Missing 2-year-old girl Wynter Smith has been found dead in Detroit three days after her disappearance sparked a massive search, authorities said.

The toddler’s body was discovered at about 6.50pm on Wednesday evening near an airport about 6 miles (10 kilometers) northeast of downtown Detroit, Chief Ellery Sosebee of the Lansing Police Department said.

“I am deeply saddened to report that the search for Wynter Cole Smith has come to an end. ... This investigation has moved from a missing child case to a homicide investigation,” Chief Sosebee added.

Authorities say Wynter was allegedly abducted by her mother’s ex-boyfriend Rashad Trice from her home in Lansing, Michigan, on Sunday night.

Mr Trice is accused of stabbing Wynter’s mother and threatening to harm the girl before kidnapping her in a stolen Chevrolet Impala.

The 26-year-old was arrested in the neighbouring city of St Clair Shores.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Wynter on Monday morning, sparking a massive search operation involving police dive teams, drones and door-to-door searches.

First responders search a highway near Detroit for Wynter Smith, who was found dead on Wednesday night (AP)

The FBI had posted a $25,000 reward for information that led to Wynter being located.

After announcing the grim discovery on Wednesday night, Chief Sosebee promised the girl's family would get justice.

“This is not the outcome anyone had hoped for,” he said.

Mr Trice was denied bond when he appeared in court in Ingham County on Wednesday on several charges including assault with intent to murder, home invasion, and criminal sexual conduct.

A vigil is due to be held near where Wynter’s body was found on Thursday night.