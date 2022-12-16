Family of University of Idaho murder victim announce tribute scholarship fund

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Loved ones of one of the four slain University of Idaho students killed last month have revealed plans for a scholarship fund in her honour.

In a statement to The Independent on Friday, Xana Kernodle’s family said they’ve decided to start a memorial endowment in partnership with the University of Idaho to keep her legacy alive.

Kernodle, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin were killed inside the young women’s off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November. A month on from the brutal stabbings, the killer remains at large.

“We are asking anyone who is willing and able to donate any amount they are comfortable with. Please know that no donation is too small,” the family said. “We sincerely thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts.

“At the very least, we hope to create some good out of such a terrible and heartbreaking situation.”

The Kernodle family said they will be matching dollar-for-dollar donations up to $10,000. Those interested in donating are encouraged to call the university of Idaho Foundation at (208) 885-4000.

Checks can also be mailed to the university with “EE854 – Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment” in the memo line on the check.

Xana Kernodle’s family said they’ve decided to start a memorial endowment in partnership with the University of Idaho (Kernodle family )

Nearly five weeks into the murders that rocked the college town of Moscow, the families continue to reel from the loss of their loved ones amid a lack of answers about what happened in the early morning hours of that tragic Sunday.

In a press release on Thursday, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said that investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras.

Last week, authorities asked for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of that model seen near the scene of the quadruple stabbings.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed on 13 November (Instagram)

The department said that the occupants of the car could have critical information about the stabbings. In the aftermath of the attack, investigators have scoured a 24-mile radius for surveillance video in relation to the crime.

Capt Lanier said earlier this week that police “do have a lot of information” that they’re choosing not to release to the public.

“We’re not releasing specific details because we do not want to compromise this investigation,” he said in a video statement. “We owe that to the families and we owe that to the victims. We want more than just an arrest – we want a conviction.”

Authorities have asked anyone with information to submit tips at fbi.gov/moscowidaho or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.