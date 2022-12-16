Moscow police scoured 24-mile radius for video in relation to university stabbings

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police investigating the murder of four University of Idaho students scoured a 24-mile radius for surveillance footage from the night of the stabbings.

Moscow investigators travelled to the nearby towns of Troy and Kendrick for the footage that could help in the investigation into the slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, according to a Fox News Digital report.

Store owners in those towns said that authorities showed up at their doors asking for surveillance video from 12 November and 13 November. Several other stores in that area including a liquor store, a coffee shop, a gym and a gas station were visited by police, per Fox.

Last week, police asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.

On Thursday, Fox reported that Kane Francetich, who lives just 0.3 miles from the murder scene said detectives had reached out to him on 14 November for surveillance footage placed on top of his six-unit rental building on Linda Lane.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed on 13 November (Instagram)

Mr Francetich said that the video showed the side view of a car white car west on Taylor Road sometime between 2.45am and 3.15am — the murders are thought to have take place between 3am and 4am.

It remains unclear if the car was the same one the police have linked to the murders.

Moscow police said they are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras. That model car was seen near the home of the murders around the time of the attack, police said.

In a video update on the investigation on Thursday, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said responding officers had identified certain residences which had video recording devices the day of the crime, as part of the department’s standard procedures.

Investigators are searching for a white Hyundai Elantra in the University of Idaho murder probe (City of Moscow Police Department)

He said that video from businesses and homes across Moscow has since been seized.

“We started [collecting video evidence] the day of the crime,” Capt Lanier said. “And then that expanded as we got more investigators to the area for assistance and we started putting together teams.”

He added: “One of our teams’ sole jobs was to go around the King Road area, associated neighborhoods and eventually the main thoroughfares in the city of Moscow trying to identify video.”

Nearly five weeks after the students were killed, authorities have not named a suspect or motive, found the murder weapon, or produced a criminal profile of the potential killer.