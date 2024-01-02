Jump to content

Liveupdated1704209404

Young Thug trial resumes after YSL codefendant stabbed in jail: Live

Young Thug is charged in a sprawling RICO trial which accuses YSL of being a criminal gang

Kelly Rissman,Katie Hawkinson
Tuesday 02 January 2024 15:30
Young Thug criticises Andre 3000

The hotly-anticipated trial of the rapper Young Thug has resumed in a courtroom in Atlanta, Georgia, after a codefendant was stabbed in jail.

The trial has been plagued by delays. In May 2022, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, was arrested and charged in a sprawling RICO indictment along with 27 other defendants.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – who is using the same law to prosecute Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case – accused the suspects of being part of a criminal street gang named YSL or “Young Slime Life.”

According to prosecutors, the gang is responsible for multiple violent crimes, including murders, shootings, carjackings and racketeering.

Young Thug denies the accusations and insists YSL is simply his record label – Young Stoner Life.

The trial has been undoubtedly rocky. On Sunday, Shannon Stillwell, a YSL co-defendant, was stabbed “multiple times” in jail by a fellow inmate. Mr Stillwell is in stable condition, the Fulton County sheriff’s office said.

In mid-December, the judge issued a ruling ordering that Mr Stillwell be housed separately in jail to his co-defendants in light of the stabbing. The case is restarting on 2 January.

1704209404

ICYMI: Trial was delayed for weeks after codefendant was stabbed in jail

The third week of the YSL trial got off to a dramatic start when one of the defendants was reportedly stabbed.

Defendant Shannon Stillwell “was stabbed in jail,” Max Schardt, his lawyer, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

Willie Brown, an inmate at Rice Street Jail, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items in connection to the stabbing, according to a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office press release.

A fight erupted between Mr Brown and Mr Stillwell on the evening of 10 December — but it’s still not known what led to the fight. Mr Stillwell was “stabbed multiple times by Brown” and Mr Stillwell is in stable condition, the release stated.

Read the full story...

Young Thug co-defendant in YSL Rico trial is stabbed in jail

‘Other than he survived, I don’t know much else,’ his attorney said

Kelly Rissman2 January 2024 15:30
1704208478

The Young Thug trial is set to resume

The Young Thug trial is about to restart on 2 January after a weeks-long break following a YSL codefendant being stabbed in prison.

The trial was supposed to begin at 9.30am, but like consistent with this case so far, it is once again delayed.

Kelly Rissman2 January 2024 15:14

