Young Thug trial resumes after YSL codefendant stabbed in jail: Live
Young Thug is charged in a sprawling RICO trial which accuses YSL of being a criminal gang
The hotly-anticipated trial of the rapper Young Thug has resumed in a courtroom in Atlanta, Georgia, after a codefendant was stabbed in jail.
The trial has been plagued by delays. In May 2022, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, was arrested and charged in a sprawling RICO indictment along with 27 other defendants.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – who is using the same law to prosecute Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case – accused the suspects of being part of a criminal street gang named YSL or “Young Slime Life.”
According to prosecutors, the gang is responsible for multiple violent crimes, including murders, shootings, carjackings and racketeering.
Young Thug denies the accusations and insists YSL is simply his record label – Young Stoner Life.
The trial has been undoubtedly rocky. On Sunday, Shannon Stillwell, a YSL co-defendant, was stabbed “multiple times” in jail by a fellow inmate. Mr Stillwell is in stable condition, the Fulton County sheriff’s office said.
In mid-December, the judge issued a ruling ordering that Mr Stillwell be housed separately in jail to his co-defendants in light of the stabbing. The case is restarting on 2 January.
Has the case been controversial?
The use of lyrics from rappers associated with YSL and Young Thug in the case has been an ongoing point of contention.
Earlier this month, Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville ruled that he would allow prosecutors to introduce 17 sets of lyrics, as long as they can show that the lyrics are related to crimes that the rapper and other defendants are accused of committing.
Defence attorneys had asked the judge to exclude them, arguing the lyrics are constitutionally protected speech and would be unfairly prejudicial.
“The question is not rap lyrics. The question is gang lyrics,” prosecutor Mike Carlson said, during a pre-trial hearing. “These are party admissions. They happen to come in the form of lyrics.”
Mr Carlson had argued that First Amendment speech protections do not apply because the defendants are not being prosecuted for their lyrics. Instead, he said, the lyrics refer to the criminal act or the criminal intent related to the charges.
Another prosecutor, Simone Hylton, also separated the lyrics into three categories: those that prove the existence of YSL as an enterprise, those that show the gang’s behaviour and actions, and those that show that Young Thug is a leader of the gang.
ICYMI: Young Thug’s sweater that sent social media buzzing
Social media buzzed over a now sold-out designer wolf sweater donned by Young Thug at his trial in Georgia - days after prosecutors described him as the head of a wolf pack.
The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is in court in Fulton County, Georgia, fighting gang and racketeering charges in connection with what DA Fani Willis and prosecutors say is a violent street gang he co-founded called Young Slime Life (YSL). He and 27 defendants other are facing RICO charges and have each been individually charged with other violations. Mr Williams has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Last month, Mr Williams arrived at court wearing an Amiri sweater emblazoned with a wolf, according to WSBTV. The sweater retails for $1,090 and was on sale for $595 as of Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, the sweater appeared to be sold out on the Amiri website.
What is RICO?
RICO stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which is a state law in Georgia based on the 1970 federal law, allowing the prosecution of alleged criminal organizations.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis explained at a press conference following the 2022 indictment: “RICO is a tool that allows a prosecutor’s office and law enforcement to tell the whole story. We use it as a tool so they can have all the information they need to make a wise decision.”
Donald Trump and his 18 codefendants were also charged under this Georgia statute.
What does ‘thug’ mean?
Mr Steel, an attorney for Mr Williams, pointed out that his client had two major musical influences growing up: Lil Wayne and Tupac. Tupac famously defined “THUG LIFE” as standing for “The Hate You Give Little Infants F***s Everyone.”
“That was not what ‘thug’ meant to Jeffery,” Mr Steel said, offering up a different definition: “Truly Humble Under God.”
Court breaks for the day
After a day of hearing from numerous witnesses, the court adjourned.
The judge said court will resume tomorrow at 9.30am.
Cross-examination of Officer Cogdell
After a series of breaks, the defence is cross-examining Mr Cogdell, who testified about an alleged incident involving codefendant Shannon Stillwell.
Mr Stillwell’s attorney, Mr Schardt, clarified that Mr Cogdell didn’t know who his client was when he saw him driving.
Mr Schardt described his client’s ‘bouncing around’ in the car, as the witness testified earlier, as just bopping around to music in his car; the officer said that he had seen a seatbelt violation, which prompted him to pursue Mr Stillwell’s vehicle.
The attorney also asked whether the person whom Mr Stillwell is accused of pushing reported the incident; the officer said she did not.
Mr Schardt also asked about the car, which was a rental, and the recovered firearm, which has never been reported stolen.
“Is your conclusion that Mr Stillwell acted on his own?” Mr Cogdell replied, “Yes.”
Recap: Shannon Stillwell stabbing
On 10 December, Mr Stillwell was stabbed while in custody at Rice Street Jail.
A fight erupted between a fellow inmate and Mr Stillwell — but it was unclear what led to the fight. Mr Stillwell was “stabbed multiple times by Brown” and Mr Stillwell is in stable condition, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said.
After the incident, the inmate was charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items in connection to the stabbing,
According to the indictment, Mr Stillwell faces eight charges, including conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and two counts of murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The Young Thug trial is back. Here’s what you need to know:
The YSL members named in the indictment are charged with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
The act is similar to its federal counterpart, which is used to convict large-scale organisations such as the mafia.
According to the indictment, associates of YSL “conspired to associate together and with others for the common purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity”.
It claims that YSL members were involved in murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, drug dealing, carjacking, and witness intimidation.
Other activities include “the posting of messages, images, videos and songs, demonstrating allegiance to the enterprise and willingness to engage in violence on its behalf”.
Prosecutors claim they can show that some of the group’s lyrics are related to crimes that they are accused of committing.
Through these activities and more the gang aimed to “preserve, protect, and enhance the reputation, power and territory” of the enterprise, prosecutors said.
