Crocodile goes on the run in Florida after escaping from zoo van

A crocodile managed to escape from a zoo’s van and caused chaos on a Florida highway before it was recaptured.

The St Augustine Alligator Farm said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the crocodile was being transported by van when it broke out of a window.

The eight-foot creature was caught moments later by zoo keepers, with St Augustine saying the incident showed why its staff were trained for all situations.

“THIS is why we have extensive training and do drills, to prepare for moments like this,” the zoo in St. Augustine, Florida, said.

“Earlier today, we were relocating crocodilians to another area of the zoo. They were secured and placed into our zoo van. This animal broke the back window of the van and made a dash down the road.”

“Our crew acted quickly to recapture it, and deliver it safely to it’s new habitat,” the zoo said. “At no time was there any real danger as the animal’s mouth was secured.”

A video, which was widely shared on Facebook and Twitter following the escape, shows at least three zoo keepers snarling the crocodile on the side of the road.

According to the Miami Herald, the incident took place not far from the zoo’s entrance on the A1A highway.

St Augustine said it was example of “impressive ‘girl power’” with two of the keepers being women. They were supported by two maintenance staff, who were men.

The crocodile weighed around 150 lbs, reports said.