Liveupdated1651853598

Cuba explosion - live: Large blast at The Hotel Saratoga in Havana

Bomb-like sound reported in area

Graeme Massie
Friday 06 May 2022 17:13
Comments
(Twitter)

A large explosion has torn through several floors of a hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana.

Much remains unknown concerning the blast at The Hotel Saratoga, including what caused the explosion and if there are any casualties inside the building.

A bomb-like sound was reported in the area and injured individuals have been seen outside the hotel.

Recommended

1651853598

Major explosion rips through several floors of hotel in Cuba

A large explosion has torn through several floors of a hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana.

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Major explosion rips through several floors of hotel in Cuba

A large explosion has torn through several floors of a hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana.

Graeme Massie6 May 2022 17:13

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in