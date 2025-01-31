Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six members of a figure skating club from Massachusetts, including two teenagers, are among those who died aboard the doomed American Airlines flight that crashed into an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C.

The passenger jet carrying 64 people crashed mid-air with the helicopter and plunged into the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday evening.

There are likely no survivors as the rescue mission turned into a recovery operation, officials said Thursday.

At least 28 bodies of 67 have now been recovered from the water.

The Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, Massachusetts, confirmed that six of its members were aboard the doomed flight, including two skaters, two coaches and two parents.

U.S. Figure Skating said athletes, coaches and family members were returning from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Kansas.

open image in gallery The Skating Club of Boston’s Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, died in the crash. They were two of the 67 victims in the deadly mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter ( AP )

“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts,” it said in a statement.

One of the three soldiers aboard the military helicopter has been named.

The midair collision occurred as the passenger jet, traveling from Wichita in Kansas, was on approach to land at Reagan. Radio communications between the air traffic control tower and the Black Hawk showed the helicopter crew knew the plane was in the vicinity.

This is what we know about the victims of the crash:

American Airlines pilot who was getting married

Sam Lilley, 28, was one of two people piloting the flight from Wichita, Kansas, his father Timothy Lilley told Fox 5 Atlanta. The young pilot was also engaged, according to his dad whose worst fears were confirmed when his son never checked in after the flight as usual.

“This is undoubtedly the worst day of my life,” Lilley told Fox 5.

The family has ties to the Savannah, Georgia, area.

Lilley served as an Army helicopter pilot for 20 years, telling Fox 5 that he has flown a similar route over the Potomac River.

“In the '90s, I used to fly in and out of the Pentagon regularly, and I can tell you if you are flying on the route over the Potomac and wearing night vision goggles, it's going to be very hard to see that plane. If you're not wearing the goggles, then you might have a chance,” he said.

The grieving father added: “From what I can see, those guys turned right into the jet. I think the PSA jet was doing everything right. The Army pilot made a grave error. It hurts me because those are my brothers, and now my son is dead.”

Skate Club of Boston rising stars and their moms

Doug Zeghibe, executive director of the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, Massachusetts, confirmed six of its members, including two teenagers, died in the plane crash.

Choking back tears at times, Zeghibe said 16-year-old Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, along with their moms Christine Lane and Jin Han, respectively, perished aboard the flight.

“Spencer, in the best way possible, was a crazy kid,” Zeghibe said. “Highly talented, has not been skating that long and has been rocketing to the top of the sport. Very fun, very cerebral.”

“Jinna, just a wonderful kid. A great athlete, great competitor. Loved by all,” he said.

Zeghibe said their moms were “dedicated” and always “made sacrifices.”

He added the figure skating is “a very close and tight-knit community.”

“These kids and their parents, they're here at our facility in Norwood six, sometimes seven days a week," Zeghibe said. “It's a close, tight bond and I think for all of us, we have lost family.”

Former world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

Ice skating coach Evgenia Shishkova and her husband Vadim Naumov, both former figure skating world champions, were also aboard the plane. They were members of the Skate Club of Boston community, joining the staff in 2017 as instructors.

open image in gallery Ice skating coach Evgenia Shishkova and her husband Vadim Naumov, both former figure skating world champions, were also aboard the plane ( Getty Images )

The Russian couple won the world championships in pairs figure skating in 1994 and have reportedly lived in the U.S. since 1998, where they trained young ice skaters.

The couple’s son Maxim, who competed for the U.S. in singles events, was not on the flight despite earlier reports that he was traveling with his parents. Zeghibe confirmed that Maxim departed Wichita on Monday.

Virginia skating coach

Inna Volyanskaya, a former skater who competed for the Soviet Union, was also on the flight, according to Virginia Rep. Suhas Subramanyam who shared the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter.)

She was an ice skating coach for Ashburn Ice House in Virginia.

Married flight attendant who ‘died doing what he loved’

Ian Epstein’s family confirmed the flight attendant was one of the crew who lost his life in the crash.

His devastated wife of 23 years, Debi Epstein, confirmed his death in a Facebook post with “a very heavy heart and extreme sadness.”

“Please pray for Ian and our family as we travel to DC,” she said. “We will update when plans are made.”

open image in gallery Emergency crews search for victims in the Potomac River after the mid-air collision ( Getty Images )

Epstein, who lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, had a career change five years ago so he could travel, his wife told Queen City News.

“He died doing what he loved,” she said, adding that he was always considered a “comedian” on his flights and “everyone loved him.”

Epstein’s daughter is getting married in eight weeks, his wife said.

Young civil rights attorney

Kiah Duggins, who was on her way home to Washington D.C. from Kansas, worked as an attorney for the Civil Rights Corps.

The 30-year-old had been in Wichita to be with her mother during a surgical procedure, according to KMUW.

Duggins’ family members confirmed to the outlet on Thursday that she was onboard the flight.

Her father, Maurice Duggins, said in a statement: “We are coming to terms with the grief associated with the loss of our beautiful and accomplished firstborn. Please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Soldiers on Black Hawk helicopter

The helicopter, on a training flight, was carrying three soldiers who were “experienced.”

The Crew Chief was Ryan O’Hara, a father-of-one, according to a Facebook post by Parkview High School JROTC in Atlanta, that has since been removed.

“Ryan is fondly remembered as a guy who would fix things around the ROTC gym as well as a vital member of the Rifle Team. Ryan leaves behind a wife and 1-year-old son,” the school wrote about its former student in a statement, WSB-TV Atlanta reports.

The bodies of the military members have been recovered, the Associated Press reported.

Former Virginia school students on board

Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia confirmed that “ multiple victims” of the fatal crash were former students.

“This unimaginable loss has deeply affected our community, and with great sorrow, we have learned that multiple victims were former LCPS students,” superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said in a statement.

“Many other Loudoun families have also been impacted, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those grieving in the wake of this tragedy.”

Their names have not been released.