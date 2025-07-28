Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
‘I depend on Depends’: Deion Sanders jokes as he reveals secret bladder cancer and its aftermath

Deion Sanders revealed he had surgery after he was diagnosed with bladder cancer

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Monday 28 July 2025 21:45 BST
Comments
Deion Sanders smiles as he speaks at a press conference Monday, revealing he recently had surgery for bladder cancer
Deion Sanders smiles as he speaks at a press conference Monday, revealing he recently had surgery for bladder cancer (AP)

Iconic football coach Deion Sanders, 58, revealed that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer and has since had surgery to cure the disease.

Sanders, who coaches the Colorado Buffaloes, revealed the news Monday and joked to reporters that he now uses Depends, the absorbent underwear brand. He noted he dropped 25 pounds as he battled the disease and encouraged everybody to “get checked out.”

“I depend on Depends, if you know what I mean,” Sanders quipped as the room laughed. “I truly depend on Depends. I cannot control my bladder.”

"If you see a Porta-Potty on the sideline, it’s real,” he added. “I'm just telling you right now, you're going to see it."

Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urologic oncology at UCHealth, told reporters Sanders had surgery to remove his bladder and create a new one. Sanders’s cancer is now cured, Kukreja said as the room applauded.

‘I depend on Depends,’ Deion Sanders joked on Monday
‘I depend on Depends,’ Deion Sanders joked on Monday (AP)

“We’re lucky to have found it at this stage where I could say the word cure, because I don’t use that word lightly as a cancer doctor,” she said.

Sanders said the surgery was his 14th since 2021. The coach said the process was difficult, but he has made it to the other side.

“It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy,” Sanders said. “That was a fight, but we made it.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates

