Seven symptoms of bladder cancer a doctor wants you to know about

A doctor has shared seven signs and symptoms of bladder cancer.

Doctor Amir Khan says bladder cancer is one of the “least talked about” cancers and symptoms can often be dismissed as something else or can overlap with urinary disorders.

One of the main symptoms can be blood in your urine, especially if it is painless as you pass it.

Doctor Khan has encouraged people to seek medical help if they are experiencing any of the symptoms listed in this video he has shared to raise awareness