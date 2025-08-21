Part of Delta Boeing 737’s wing breaks off before landing in Texas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Part of a Boeing 737’s wing broke off while a Delta Air Lines flight was moving hundreds of miles an hour before landing in Texas on Tuesday.

The horrifying mid-flight moment was reportedly captured on video by a passenger. There were 62 passengers and six crew members onboard Delta Flight 1893, CNN reports.

In the video, one of the plane’s partially detached wing flaps was seen dangling off the wing. Wing flaps help the plane during takeoff and landing.

“We felt it was bad turbulence. The plane was shaking,” passenger Shanila Arif, who took the video, told CNN.

open image in gallery Part of a Boeing 737’s wing broke off while a Delta Air Lines flight was moving hundreds of miles an hour before landing in Texas on Tuesday ( Shanila Arif/CNN )

“The lady in front of us opened the window and told us it is broken. I opened the window and got scared,” the passenger added.

Arif told Austin NBC affiliate KXAN the plane was at an altitude of about 12,000 when the “serious safety event” took place.

Arif and the other passengers were headed to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after flying out of Orlando International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration told The Independent, “The crew of Delta Air Lines Flight 1893 reported damage to the left wing flap after safely landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 3.10 p.m. local time on Tuesday.”

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

Delta apologized for the incident and said the plane had been “taken out of service for maintenance” in a statement published by CNN.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers,” Delta said. No one was injured in the incident.

The Independent has reached out to Delta Air Lines for comment.

open image in gallery Delta said the plane had been 'taken out of service for maintenance' after the incident ( Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images )

It’s the latest in a string of incidents on Delta flights that have been reported this year.

Earlier this month, a Delta plane clipped another aircraft while pushing back from the airport gate in Atlanta.

The wing of the plane “reportedly made contact” with an empty aircraft, Delta told The Associated Press.