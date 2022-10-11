NFL player could be banned for shoving sideline cameraman

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NFL’s Davante Adams is facing possible suspension and a police complaint over an incident on the sidelines of a game, the National Football League has said.

Mr Adams, who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, was coming off the field at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Monday night when he appeared to shove a person to the ground.

As EPSN reported on Tuesday, that person was a freelance camera journalist working for the sports network, which said the man had filed a complaint with the Kansas City police after seeking hospital treatment for “non life threatening injuries”.

The police department told the NFL it was treating the incident as a possible assault, although no charges had been filed yet against Mr Adams.

“[The victim] made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police,” a police report seen by the NFL said. “The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening.”

Kansas City police said its investigation is not expected to last more than one or two days, with an outcome expected on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

The NFL was meanwhile due to make a decision on what punishment the receiver could face, with a suspension or a fine possible.

Mr Adams, who appeared in video apparently shoving the freelance journalist, said in a statement: “Before I say anything, I want to apologise to the guy (the freelance journalist) running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me. I’m coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him.”

He continued: “I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn’t have responded that way and that’s how I initially responded. I want to apologise to him for that.”

The incident came after his team’s 29 to 30 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Independent has approached the Las Vegas Raiders for comment.