The United States could assassinate Vladimir Putin if Russia uses a nuclear weapon in its conflict with Ukraine, former National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed.

Mr Bolton, a Republican who served under Donald Trump, made the claims during an interview with Andrew Marr on UK radio station LBC News.

The former US Ambassador to the United Nations said that the Russian leader needed to understand that while it “might not happen the next day...he will be held accountable.”