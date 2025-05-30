Trump speculates about possible Diddy pardon as rap mogul's trial continues in New York

Will Trump pardon Diddy? Trump speculates about rap mogul’s future as trial continues in New York
Trump said he hasn’t been watching Sean Combs’ trial “too closely”
President Donald Trump has speculated about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial after being asked if he would pardon the rap mogul.
Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, “Nobody’s asked, but I know people are thinking about it,” referring to a possible pardon for Combs.
“I think some people have been very close to asking. First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely…I haven’t seen him. I haven’t spoken to him in years,” Trump said.
The president said that he believes politics got between him and Combs.
“He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, sort of, that relationship busted up from what I read…you become a much different person when you run for politics and you do what’s right…our country’s doing really well because of what we’re doing,” Trump said.
“If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me,” he added.
The president’s comments come as Diddy is on trial in a New York federal court. He is accused of sex trafficking and a host of other charges. Prosecutors say Diddy threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” for two decades. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
This is a developing story...
