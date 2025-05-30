Trump speculates about possible Diddy pardon as rap mogul's trial continues in New York

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has speculated about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial after being asked if he would pardon the rap mogul.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, “Nobody’s asked, but I know people are thinking about it,” referring to a possible pardon for Combs.

“I think some people have been very close to asking. First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely…I haven’t seen him. I haven’t spoken to him in years,” Trump said.

The president said that he believes politics got between him and Combs.

“He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, sort of, that relationship busted up from what I read…you become a much different person when you run for politics and you do what’s right…our country’s doing really well because of what we’re doing,” Trump said.

“If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me,” he added.

The president’s comments come as Diddy is on trial in a New York federal court. He is accused of sex trafficking and a host of other charges. Prosecutors say Diddy threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” for two decades. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

President Donald Trump has speculated about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial ( AP )

This is a developing story...