Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Explosion near Dominican Republic’s capital leaves 10 people dead, dozens injured

The explosion took place at a bustling commerce area known as ‘Old Marketplace’ in San Cristóbal

Andrea Blanco
Tuesday 15 August 2023 15:44
Comments
<p>Firefighters put out a fire after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Monday, Aug 14, 2023. The Monday afternoon explosion killed at least three people and injured more than 30 others, authorities said. </p>

Firefighters put out a fire after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Monday, Aug 14, 2023. The Monday afternoon explosion killed at least three people and injured more than 30 others, authorities said.

An explosion left 10 people dead in the Dominican Republic on Monday.

More than 50 people were injured in the explosion in the city of San Cristóbal, located just west of Santo Domingo, according to The Associated Press.

The bustling commercial area, where people buy goods ranging from vegetables to clothes, is known as the “Old Marketplace.”

The fire broke out inside a bakery and then spread to a hardware store next door and a nearby furniture store.

Recommended

According to the minister of the presidency, at least 36 of the injured remained hospitalised.

A four-month-old baby was among the deceased, with firefighters still searching for at least 11 missing through the smouldering rubble and collapsed buildings on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters work next to destroyed vehicles after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Monday, Au...

President Luis Abinader is expected to travel to the site of the tragedy on Tuesday.

“I extend my condolences [to the people of] San Cristóbal,” Mr Abinader tweeted on Monday. “I’ve sent a commission headed by the Minister of the Presidency ... From the first moment, we have assisted the victims and their families. In coordination with the local authorities, we will work on the total recovery of the area.”

Destroyed vehicles and debris are scattered on the ground after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal

Recommended

It’s still unclear what caused the explosion.

An investigation has been launched to determine whether the business where the explosion occurred was operating under the proper regulations.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in