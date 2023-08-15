Explosion near Dominican Republic’s capital leaves 10 people dead, dozens injured

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An explosion left 10 people dead in the Dominican Republic on Monday.

More than 50 people were injured in the explosion in the city of San Cristóbal, located just west of Santo Domingo, according to The Associated Press.

The bustling commercial area, where people buy goods ranging from vegetables to clothes, is known as the “Old Marketplace.”

The fire broke out inside a bakery and then spread to a hardware store next door and a nearby furniture store.

According to the minister of the presidency, at least 36 of the injured remained hospitalised.

A four-month-old baby was among the deceased, with firefighters still searching for at least 11 missing through the smouldering rubble and collapsed buildings on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters work next to destroyed vehicles after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Monday

President Luis Abinader is expected to travel to the site of the tragedy on Tuesday.

“I extend my condolences [to the people of] San Cristóbal,” Mr Abinader tweeted on Monday. “I’ve sent a commission headed by the Minister of the Presidency ... From the first moment, we have assisted the victims and their families. In coordination with the local authorities, we will work on the total recovery of the area.”

Destroyed vehicles and debris are scattered on the ground after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal

It’s still unclear what caused the explosion.

An investigation has been launched to determine whether the business where the explosion occurred was operating under the proper regulations.