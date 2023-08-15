Maui wildfires live updates: Death toll hits 99 as Hawaii governor predicts it will rise by 10 to 20 each day
Recovery efforts are underway in Maui as cadaver dogs search in burned buildings for the remains of missing residents lost during Hawaii fires
Wildfire roars through Hawaii’s historic Lahaina
Hawaii Governor Josh Green warned people that the death toll may increase by 10 to 20 people per day as officials continue to search for survivors and victims.
“We are prepared for many tragic stories,” Mr Green told CBS on Monday.“They will find 10 to 20 people per day, probably, until they finish. And it’s probably going to take 10 days. It’s impossible to guess, really.”
Firefighters in Maui are working around the clock to try and contain the flare-ups as local authorities work with federal agencies to identify people who died in the devastating fires.
So far, 99 people have died, making the wildfires the deadliest in US modern history.
Most of those victims have not been identified due to the state of their bodies after the blaze. Maui police chief John Pelletier urged residents with missing family members to submit their DNA to help with identification.
The harsh conditions have made search and recovery difficult. Cadaver dogs have only probed approximately 3 per cent of the search area, they are expected to continue their efforts this week.
ICYMI: Law firms file lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric
Three law firms have filed a class-action lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric – the company that supplies the islands with 95 per cent of its electricity, claiming the company “inexcusable kept their power lines energised during forecasted high fire danger conditions.”
The lawsuit, obtained by Spectrum News, alleges that several branches of the energy company in Hawaii and Maui did not take proper action when the NWS issued the fire danger warning. De-energising power lines is common practice in the Western United States when high wildfire warnings are issued.
“There was absolutely knowledge within the state and within the electric industry that fire was a huge, huge concern on the island of Maui, and even more so than any of the other islands,” the complaint says.
In a statement provided to The Independent, Hawaiian Electric said, “As has always been our policy, we don’t comment on pending litigation. Our immediate focus is on supporting emergency response efforts on Maui and restoring power for our customers and communities as quickly as possible. At this early stage, the cause of the fire has not been determined and we will work with the state and county as they conduct their review.”
White House defends Hawaii wildfire response saying President Biden is ‘deeply concerned’
The White House defended President Joe Biden’s federal response to the devastating wildfires in Hawaii on Monday saying the president is “deeply concerned” and sending federal aid.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spent the first half of Monday’s press briefing focusing on Mr Biden’s federal action to assist officials and residents in Maui.
“You’ve heard from [Mr Biden] already on Thursday, certainly you’ll hear from him continuously this week,” Ms Jean-Pierre said. “Look, this is something that the President is clearly deeply concerned about.”
Ariana Baio reports:
White House defends Hawaii fire response saying President Biden is ‘deeply concerned’
President Biden has faced criticism for what some believe is a lacking response to the Hawaii wildfires
More than 500 hotel rooms available to displaced residents
Hawaii governor Josh Green said that more than 500 hotel rooms were arranged for people who lose their homes in the wildfires.
This is temporary housing that will allow people shelter while they figure out a more permanent living situation.
Lauren Boebert slammed for attacking Biden over Maui wildfires
Lauren Boebert has been slammed after she criticised President Joe Biden for his handling of the Maui wildfires.
“There is a total crisis in Maui,” she wrote on social media on Sunday afternoon. “3000 destroyed homes. 80 people dead. Where’s Joe Biden? On vacation of course. There is no bottom for this president.”
Mr Biden was at his Delaware beach house for the weekend after having approved a major disaster declaration on Thursday. He said, “Every asset that we have will be available to” those affected in Hawaii.
Mr Biden added that the declaration will help to “get aid into the hands of people who desperately need help”.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Lauren Boebert slammed for attacking Biden over Maui wildfires
‘80 people dead. Where’s Joe Biden? On vacation of course. There is no bottom for this president,’ Boebert writes
Maui residents had just minutes to flee from wildfires. Now they’re desperately searching for pets left behind
When wildfires swept through Lahaina without warning last Tuesday, residents were forced to grab what they could and flee.
At least 99 residents have been killed, more than 2,000 buildings were destroyed, and an estimated 1,000 people remain unaccounted for.
Hundreds of families who escaped the inferno have begun the desperate task of searching for pets that were left behind in the chaos.
Facebook groups have been inundated with photos of cats, dogs, rabbits, horses and exotic birds, and many remain missing nearly one week on from the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century.
“I am absolutely heartbroken,” one pet owner wrote on the Lost & Found Animals of Maui Fires group along with photos of her cats Lily Jupiter, Puma and Tiger.
Bevan Hurley reports:
Maui residents desperately search for pets left behind as wildfires swept in
Animal shelters inundated with hundreds of animals who suffered burns and smoke inhalation
Death toll reaches 99
The death toll from the Hawaii wildfires has risen to 99, up three from this morning.
The latest update on Monday afternoon comes hours after Hawaii Governor Josh Green warned that the toll was likely to rise “significantly”, with some 1,000 people still missing.
Watch: Maui evacuees seek safety in hotel as fires devastate Lahaina community
Voices: I live on Maui and this is what we’ve lost to the wildfires
“It’s raining on the North Shore of Maui this morning where I live. But the rain is too late, and in the wrong place, to help the Maui Fire Department save the historic town of Lahaina.
I’m an English expat, naturalised both to the US and to the islands of Hawaii after 17 years. Maui is my home. As a resident of Maui, married into a family born and raised on the island, the loss of Lahaina’s Old Town is devastating.
First and foremost is the loss of life. Maui is a small island; everyone knows everyone, or at least knows someone who knows everyone.
We are yet to find out who has been lost, but that will filter through in the next few days on the “coconut wireless” (the Hawaii version of the grapevine). These losses will be felt locally for at least a generation, and we are praying that no one we know personally is involved.”
Rich Hill writes:
I live on Maui and this is what we’ve lost to the wildfires
What we have lost in the tragedy is as devastating as the Notre Dame or Great Fire of London
Maui Police Department suspends non-essential individuals from placard program
The Maui Police Department said they would be suspending non-essential individuals and non-Maui residents from receiving placards that allow them access to distribution centers.
“Due to the overwhelming demand from non-essential individuals and non-Maui residents who have flooded the distribution areas we are suspending the placard program until further notice,” the Maui Police Department wrote.
“We will continue with essential workers and West Maui residents as before.”
The placard program allowed people access to their homes in West Maui.
Maui residents have been contacted by investors trying to buy their land
The fires in Maui, Hawaii haven’t been contained yet but already residents of Lahaina are worried investors will try to capitalise on the disaster for land development.
The wildfires that ravaged Maui last week left a scar on towns like Lahaina where 80 per cent of the structures in town have been damaged or destroyed. Hawaii governor Josh Green estimated that Hawaii has lost an estimated $5.6 billion and it could cost that just to rebuild Maui.
But while thousands of people living on the islands are trying to recover and find shelter, investors see an opportunity.
In a video posted to Instagram, a member of the nonprofit organisation Kāko’o Haleakalā claimed land investors were already calling Lahaina residents who lost their homes, offering to buy their land.
“I am so frustrated with inventors and realtors calling the families who lost their home offering to buy their land,” the person in the video says.
“How dare you do that to our community right now.”
It is unclear which investors or relators the person in Kāko’o Haleakalā’s video was speaking about.
