Watch live: Donald Trump inaugurated as 47th US president in Washington DC ceremony
Watch live as Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 47th US president in a ceremony at Washington DC on Monday (20 January).
Trump will promise a “thrilling new era” for America in his inaugural address at the US Capitol today, after he is sworn-in as the 47th commander-in-chief of the United States.
Trump will become the first president since Grover Cleveland to enter the White House for a non-consecutive second term.
“I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success,” the Republican will say, according to pre-released excerpts of his speech.
“A tide of change is sweeping the country.”
The ceremony will be held indoors for the first time since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985 due to the the punishing sub-zero temperatures currently blasting Washington DC.
On day one, the president-elect has plans in place to sign more than 200 executive orders – a record – covering everything from border security and energy.