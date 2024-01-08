The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Graphic details about Donald Trump’s alleged “sexual proclivities” have emerged in the latest round of court documents containing details of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s associates.

The new documents contain “incendiary claims” about the former president, including accusations that he had sexual relations with “many girls”, made by one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Sarah Ransome.

Mr Trump’s name has appeared a handful of times previously in the documents and, while not accusing him of wrongdoing, appears to illustrate the good relationship he had with the disgraced financier.

In the newly unsealed documents, Ms Ransome testified that her unnamed friend “was one of the many girls that had sexual relations with Donald Trump” – including at Epstein’s New York townhouse.

“She confided in me about her casual ‘friendship’ with Donald. Mr Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her ‘pert nipples’,” she testified.

She then described in graphic detail how Mr Trump allegedly caused pain to the victim’s nipples – and claimed she saw the resulting injury firsthand.

“I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffery’s NY mansion on regular occasions as I once met Jen for coffee, just before she was going to meet Trump and Epstein together at his mansion,” she said.

Other mention of Mr Trump in the documents so far has not accused him of any illegality, but claims he and Epstein were on good terms (Getty Images)

Monday’s unsealed extracts were included in a letter sent by attorneys representing Alan Dershowitz, seeking to undermine Ms Ransome’s credibility. Ms Ransome said that she had seen sex-tapes involving prominent figures including Prince Andrew and UK billionaire Richard Branson.

Mr Trump was not alleged to have been involved in the sex tapes.

In a New Yorker article released in 2019, Ms Ransome said that “she had invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behavior, and to make him believe that she had ‘evidence that would come out if he harmed me’”.

She did not appear to address the validity of other claims from the emails in her comment to the outlet.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Trump’s representatives for comment about the new allegations.

Other mention of Mr Trump in the documents so far has not accused him of any illegality, but claims he and Epstein were on good terms.

In part of testimony from another victim Johanna Sjoberg, it was claimed Epstein once “called up” the former president and visited one of his casinos after his private plane was diverted to Atlantic City in New Jersey.

Ms Sjoberg said that while travelling on the plane with the disgraced financier the pilots had said that they were unable to land in New York as planned.

NBC coverage from 1992 shows Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein discussing women at Mar-a-Lago party

“Jeffrey said, ‘Great, we’ll call up Trump and we’ll go to -- I don’t recall the name of the casino, but -- we’ll go to the casino’,” the testimony read. Elsewhere, Ms Sjoberg was asked if she ever gave Mr Trump a massage, to which she replied “no”.

Several more mentions of Mr Trump were made in the documents released last Friday, when Mr Alessi testified he had driven Maxwell to the former president’s Mar-A-Lago home.

Mr Alessi also said that Mr Trump would sometimes come round for dinner at Epstein’s home but ate with Mr Alessi in the kitchen. Mr Trump did not get massages at the Palm Beach house because he had “his own spa”, Mr Alessi said.